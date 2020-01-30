Benefit event
The seventh annual Beat the Winter Blues dinner, dance and basket raffle will be held at 5 p.m. Saturday at the American Legion, 222 Ashcroft Ave., Cresson.
Cost is $10 and includes a spaghetti dinner. A cash bar will be available.
Must be 21 to attend.
Proceeds will benefit Frontier Girls Troop 213.
Information: 814-207-0737 or 814-935-8798.
Groundhog party
A Groundhog Day Music Festival will be held at 10 p.m. Saturday at Turner Hall, 623 Railroad St., Johnstown.
Music will be provided by Cajun Norm and the Jam Session Band, playing a mix of rock ’n’ roll, rhythm and blues and oldies.
There will be groundhog-shaped cookies and memorabilia, including hats, dolls, posters, books and Punxsutawney Phil artifacts.
Performance venue
Crawdad Joe will perform at 7:30 p.m. Saturday at Venue of Merging Arts, 307 Chestnut St., in the Cambria City section of Johnstown.
The band plays a blend of classic, southern, blues, alternative and fun rock music.
Admission: $8 for VIP members, $10 for general public.
Information: 814-140-2245 or www.thevoma.com.
Fresh food
Produce to People, a free feeding program for low-income residents, will be held from 10 a.m. to noon Wednesday at the Greater Johnstown Career and Technology Center, 445 Schoolhouse Road.
To qualify, a household must earn income within 150% of the poverty line, receive Medicare, Social Security or unemployment or be eligible for free or reduced-price school lunches.
Participants will be given 35 to 45 pounds of fresh produce.
It is free to participate.
Understanding death
The Cambria County Library will host a Death Café from 6 to 7:30 p.m. Thursday in the community room, 248 Main St., downtown Johnstown.
The objective is to increase awareness of death with a view of helping people make the most of their lives.
Admission: Free.
Information: 814-536-5131, ext. 209.
Classes in session
• Gentle Yoga with Rachel Allen will be held at 10 a.m. Tuesdays through February at the Art Works building of Bottle Works, 413 Third Ave., in the Cambria City section of Johnstown.
• Yoga with Adriann White will be held at 6:30 p.m. Mondays and 5:45 p.m. Wednesdays through February.
• Belly dance classes are offered at 7:15 p.m. Wednesdays through February.
• Supported stretch and balance class will be offered at 8:30 a.m. Fridays through February.
• Yoga classes will be held from 1 to 2 and 6:45 to 7:45 p.m. Tuesdays and 1 to 2 p.m. Thursdays at the Community Arts Center of Cambria County, 1217 Menoher Blvd., Westmont.
Information: 814-255-6515.
Full color
“The Gift of Color,” an exhibition by Heather Davis, will be on display through Feb. 28 at Community Arts Center of Cambria City, 1217 Menoher Blvd., Westmont.
The exhibit features more than 40 oil paintings of landscapes as well as portrait pieces.
Admission: Free.
Information: 814-255-6515 or www.caccc.org.
Life’s work
A collection of work by Alan Rauch is on display through Feb. 29 at Bottle Works, 411 Third Ave., in the Cambria City section of Johnstown.
Admission: Free.
Information: 814-535-2020 or www.bottleworks.org.
