Slavic fest
Johnstown Slavic Festival will be held from 4 to 9:30 p.m. Friday and from noon to 9 p.m. Saturday in the parking lot of the Heritage Discovery Center, 201 Sixth Ave., in the Cambria City section of Johnstown.
The festival features traditional Slavic music and dance, food, cooking demonstrations and presentations.
Music and dance programs will include tamburitzan, Carpathian Mountain and folk and gypsy music and Balkan brass.
Admission: Free.
Information: www.johnstownslavicfestival.org.
Local history
The drama “5/31/1889: The Flood” will be presented through Sept. 29 at Mountain Playhouse, 7690 Somerset Pike, Jennerstown.
Curtain times are 7 p.m. Tuesday, 2 and 7 p.m. Wednesday, 2 p.m. Thursday, 2 and 8 p.m. Fridays, 8 p.m. Saturdays and 3 p.m. Sundays.
Tickets: $15 to $40.
Information: 814-629-9220 or www.MountainPlayhouse.org.
Musical evening
Midnight Acoustic will be the featured artist for Brew House Night at 7 p.m. Friday at Community Arts Center of Cambria County, 1217 Menoher Blvd., Westmont.
Admission: Free.
Information: 814-255-6515 or www.caccc.org.
Weekend festival
Clymer Days Festival will be held from 5:30 to 9 p.m. Friday, 11 a.m. to 9 p.m. Saturday and 10:30 a.m. to dusk Sunday at Sherman Street Park in Clymer.
The event will feature musical entertainment, food and craft vendors, a car and motorcycle show, fireworks, games and children’s activities.
Admission: Free.
Information: www.clymerdaysfestival.com.
Let’s read
The Festival of Books in the Alleghenies will be held from 9 a.m. to 4 p.m. Saturday centered at the Somerset County Courthouse in Uptown Somerset.
The family-friendly event will feature books, authors, live storytelling, readings and children’s activities.
Admission is free.
Tom McMillan, author of “Flight 93: The Story, The Aftermath and The Legacy of American Courage on 9/11,” will be the keynote speaker at the Festival of Books in the Alleghenies reception at 6:30 p.m. Friday at Somerset Historical Center, 10649 Somerset Pike, Somerset.
Cost is $25.
Information: www.alleghenyregionalfestivalofbooks.org.
Crafty crowd
The 35th New Germany Festival of Arts and Crafts will be held from 10 a.m. to 6 p.m. Saturday and 11 a.m. to 5 p.m. Sunday at New Germany Grove, 1635 New Germany Road, Summerhill.
The festival, which is a major fundraiser for Summerhill Volunteer Fire Company, will feature handmade crafts, live music, children’s activities and food.
Admission is free.
There is a $2 parking fee.
Heritage festival
Laurel Highlands Historical Village will host Cambria County Arts & Heritage Festival from 10 a.m. to 8 p.m. Saturday and Sunday at Duman Lake Park near Belsano.
The event will feature music, dance, sports, re-enactments, static displays of history, educational stages, food and arts and crafts vendors and living historical displays.
Admission: Free.
Information: www.lhhv.org.
Performance venue
The Don Aliquo Quartet with Frank Filia will perform at 7:30 p.m. Saturday at Venue of Merging Arts, 307 Chestnut St., in the Cambria City section of Johnstown.
Admission: $8 for VIP members and student ID, $10 for general public.
• Information: 814-140-2245 or www.thevoma.com.
Musical journey
The Unexpected Storm with Michael Facciani will be presented at 6:30 p.m. Sunday at Dunmyer Lutheran Church, 547 Schoolhouse Road, Johnstown.
Refreshments will be served at 6 p.m.
There is no admission fee.
Information: 814-266-8447.
Library happening
In recognition of Banned Books Week, Westmont Hilltop High School English teacher Sheila Farrer will have a presentation on banned books from 6 to 7:30 p.m. Monday in the community room at the Cambria County Library, 248 Main St., downtown Johnstown.
Attendees can bring a copy of their favorite banned book or use the ones provided.
Light refreshments will be served.
Admission: Free.
Information: 814-536-5131.
Days gone by
A celebration for Downtown Johnstown Old-Fashioned Bargain Days will be held from 4 to 7 p.m. Thursday at Gallery on Gazebo, 140 Gazebo Place, downtown Johnstown.
The gallery will feature a six-week exhibit of paintings, photographs, newspaper articles and memorabilia.
Admission: Free.
Information: 814-539-4345.
Classes in session
• Gentle Yoga with Rachel Allen will be held at 10 a.m. Tuesday at the Art Works building of Bottle Works, 413 Third Ave., in the Cambria City section of Johnstown.
Yoga with Adriann White will be held at 6:30 p.m. Monday and 5:45 p.m. Wednesday.
Belly dance class is offered at 7:15 p.m. Wednesday.
Supported stretch and balance class will be offered at 8:30 a.m. Friday.
• Yoga classes will be held from 1 to 2 and 6:45 to 7:45 p.m. Tuesdays and 1 to 2 p.m. Thursdays at the Community Arts Center of Cambria County, 1217 Menoher Blvd., Westmont.
Information: 814-255-6515.
• Free Tai Chi for Arthritis and Qi Gong beginners class with Gary Johnson will be held from 9 to 10 a.m. Mondays through Fridays at the Johns-town Senior Center, 500 Main St., downtown Johnstown.
The class is for any age, gender and physical condition, and is helpful for balance, flexibility, calmness and fall prevention.
Information: 814-242-4035.
• Tai Chi class will be held at noon Wednesdays at Gallery on Gazebo, 140 Gazebo Place, downtown Johnstown.
Admission: Free.
Family exhibit
“Sojourners, Allies & Builders,” featuring the sculptures and paintings by the Ed family, is on display through Sept. 27 at Community Arts Center of Cambria County, 1217 Menoher Blvd., Westmont.
The exhibit features the work of David, Mark, Donn and
Norman Ed and Rebecca Ed Sparks.
Admission: Free.
Information: 814-255-6515 or www.caccc.org.
Annual show
The 87th annual juried exhibition of the Allied Artists of Johnstown will be on display through Dec. 14 at Southern Alleghenies Museum of Art at Johnstown on the Pitt-Johns-town campus, Richland Township.
Admission: Free.
Information: 814-269-7234 or www.sama-art.org.
Visual diary
“Third Street: Paintings and Monoprints by Jennifer Baker” will be on display through Oct. 5 at Southern Alleghenies Museum of Art at Loretto on the St. Francis University campus.
Admission: Free.
Information: 814-472-3920.
