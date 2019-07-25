Welcome home
Ebensburg will hold its annual Downtown Shutdown and Homecoming on Friday and Saturday at sites throughout Ebensburg and Lake Rowena.
Diego & The Ruckus Bros. will be featured during a street party from 8 to 11 p.m. Friday.
Saturday will feature a yard sale, flea market, basket raffle, 5K race, fishing derby, tennis exhibition, children’s activities and fireworks.
PT Cruiser will play at 7 p.m. Saturday at Lake Rowena.
Admission: Free.
Information: 814-472-8414 or ebensburgmainstreet.com.
Church festival
St. Benedict Roman Catholic Church will hold its 62nd homecoming festival Friday through Sunday on the church grounds, 100 Main St., Carrolltown.
There will be a car cruise, bingo, basket auction, games, musical entertainment, bake sale, ethnic foods and refreshments.
Admission: Free.
Information: 814-344-6548.
Musical evening
Brad Ladik will be the featured artist for the Coffee House series at 7 p.m. Friday at Community Arts Center of Cambria County, 1217 Menoher Blvd., Westmont.
Admission: Free.
Information: 814-255-6515 or www.caccc.org.
Bard in the park
William Shakespeare’s “Cymbeline” will be presented by Band of Brothers Shakespeare Company at 7 p.m. Friday and Saturday in the main pavilion at Stackhouse Park.
Tickets are $15 for adults and $10 for students, seniors and military.
They are available in advance online at www.bandofbrothersshakespeare.org or at the gate.
Read all about it
The musical “Newsies” will be presented through Aug. 3 at Cresson Lake Playhouse, 279 Shapiro Road, Loretto.
Curtain times are 7:30 p.m. Tuesdays through Saturdays and 2 p.m. Sundays.
Tickets: $15, $19, $23.
Information: 814-472-4333 or www.cressonlake.com.
Family relationships
The comedy “Things My Mother Taught Me” will be staged through Aug. 4 at Mountain Playhouse, 7690 Somerset Pike, Jennerstown.
Curtain times are 7 p.m. Tuesdays, 2 and 7 p.m. Wednesdays, 2 p.m. Thursdays, 2 p.m. Fridays, 8 p.m. Fridays and Saturdays and 3 p.m. Sundays.
Tickets: $15 to $40.
Information: 814-629-9220 or www.MountainPlayhouse.org.
Firemen’s convention
The 98th annual convention of the Volunteer Firemen’s Association of Cambria County & Vicinity will be held Saturday through Aug. 3 at Adams
Township Volunteer Fire Company No. 2, 849 Locust St., St. Michael.
The event will feature softball and cornhole tournaments, car cruise, firemen’s games, children’s activities, food, musical entertainment and a parade.
Information: www.adamstwpfire.com.
Holiday spirit
Kathy Heinlein, Candy Smolk and Dean Coyle will host “Christmas in July” at 10 a.m. Saturday in Central Park, downtown Johnstown.
There will be gifts for children and adults and pets.
There is no fee to participate.
Gallery gathering
The following events will be offered at Gallery on Gazebo, 140 Gazebo Place, downtown Johnstown:
• Plein air painting with Ron Donoughe will be held at 10 a.m. Saturday in Central Park. Attendees should bring paint supplies.
Cost is $30, and registration is required.
• “Next Steps in Flower Arranging” with Mary Jo Gardill will be offered at 1 p.m. Saturday.
There is no cost to attend.
• Chip Minemyer, editor of The Tribune-Democrat, will speak on the book “A Diamond in Johnstown,” which celebrates the 75th anniversary of the AAABA Tournament, at 12:05 p.m. Wednesday.
There is no fee to attend.
Information: 814-539-4345.
Speaker series
Volunteers will share their stories at Flight 93 National Memorial at noon and 2 p.m. Saturday and noon Sunday at Flight 93 National Memorial Learning Center, 6424 Lincoln Highway, Stoystown.
Admission: Free.
Information: www.flight93friends.org/programs-events/overview.
Doo-wop show
“The Diamonds – A Salute to American Bandstand” will be presented at 7:30 p.m. Saturday at Arcadia Theater, 1418 Graham Ave., Windber.
The show also includes hits from Frankie Valli, The Beatles, The Beach Boys, Elton John and The Righteous Brothers.
Tickets are $30, $34 and $38.
Information: 814-467-9070 or www.arcadiatheaterwindber.com.
Performance venue
The following will be held at Venue of Merging Arts, 307 Chestnut St. in the Cambria City section of Johnstown:
• A Blues Gathering featuring Crawdad Joe will be held at 7:30 p.m. Saturday.
Cost: $10 for general public, $7 for members.
• Open Mic Cabaret will be held at 6 p.m. Wednesday.
Donations will be accepted.
Information: 814-410-2245 or www.thevoma.com.
Outdoor concerts
• Afro N’At will perform at 5 p.m. Sunday as part of the AmeriServ Free Summer Concert Series at Roxbury Bandshell, Franklin Street, in the Roxbury section of Johnstown.
Information: www.roxburybandshell.com.
• Community Band South will perform at 7 p.m. Sunday at the Diamond Park Bandstand in Ligonier as part of the summer band concert series.
There is no admission fee.
• Denise Baldwin will perform at 7 p.m. Wednesday at part of the Concerts on the Green series at Community Arts Center of Cambria County, 1217 Menoher Blvd., Westmont.
Admission is free.
Unplugged show
“CLP Unplugged” will be held at 7:30 p.m. Monday at Cresson Lake Playhouse, 279 Shapiro Road, Loretto.
Tickets: $12.
Information: 814-472-4333 or www.cressonlake.com.
Supplement workshop
Health coach Bronwyn Katdare will present “Myth Busting on the Topic of Supplements” at 7 p.m. Tuesday at Portage Public Library, 704 Main St.
The talk will focus on several myths about supplement usage.
Admission: Free.
Information: 814-736-4340.
Memorial exhibit
“Memories From the Memorial – Looking Back 2001-2011” will be on display from 11 a.m. to 3 p.m. Aug. 3-4, Aug. 10-11, Aug. 18, Aug. 24-25, Aug. 31-Sept. 1 and Sept. 7-8 in the Learning Center at the Flight 93 National Memorial.
Admission: Free.
Information: www.nps.gov/flni/index.htm.
Park happening
“Evening on the Summit: The Brothers Zaborowski” will be presented at 8 p.m. Saturday in the amphitheater at Allegheny Portage Railroad National Historic Site, 110 Federal Park Road, Gallitzin.
Cost: $2.
Information: 814-886-6170.
