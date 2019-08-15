Community gathering
The 12th annual Richland Community Days will be held Friday and Saturday along Theatre Drive and Schoolhouse Road.
There will be live music, children’s activities, food, craft
vendors, a parade, a 5K race, quilt show, antique and classic cars, motorcycle cruise and fireworks.
Free parking will be available at adjacent fields and at the municipal building and elementary school.
Admission: Free.
Information: www.rcdays.com.
All’s fair
The 119th annual Somerset County Fair will be held Friday through Aug. 24 at the fairgrounds, 7842 Mount Davis Road, Meyersdale.
One-price admission is $10, including mechanical rides and grandstand attractions.
Parking is $2.
Information: www.somersetcountyfairpa.com.
Middle-age hilarity
The musical “Mid-Life2! #WhatDidIComeInHereFor?” will be presented at 2 and 7 p.m. Friday, 8 p.m. Saturday and 3 p.m. Sunday at Mountain Playhouse, 7690 Somerset Pike, Jennerstown.
Tickets: $15 to $40.
Information: 814-629-9220 or www.MountainPlayhouse.org.
Courtroom drama
Bedford County Players will present “12 Angry Jurors” at 7:30 p.m. Saturday and 3 and 7:30 p.m. Sunday in Courtroom 1 at Bedford County Courthouse, 200 S. Juliana St.
Tickets: $15.
Information: 814-623-7555.
Gallery event
Pastel @ Gazebo will be offered from 10 a.m. to 2 p.m. Saturday at Gallery on Gazebo, 140 Gazebo Park, downtown Johnstown.
Painter and teacher Mary Wiley-Lewis will present a demonstration and a class on how to handle and use pastels to create art.
Cost: $30.
Information: 814-539-4345.
Garlic overload
The annual Laurel Highlands Garlic Festival will be held from 10 a.m. to 5 p.m. Saturday and Sunday at Faranda’s Farm, 1171 Penn Ave., Hollsopple.
It will include entertainment, cooking demonstrations, vendors and seminars on growing garlic and mushrooms.
Admission: $5 for adults, $2 for children 12 and younger and free for children younger than 2.
Information: 814-479-7109 or www.farandasfamilyfarm.com.
Bluegrass fest
The 12th annual Laurel Hill Bluegrass Festival will be held from 11 a.m. to 7 p.m. Saturday and from 11 a.m. to 5 p.m. Sunday at Laurel Hill State Park in Somerset.
There will be bluegrass music, reenactors, food vendors, crafts, wagon rides, children’s activities and a 5K race
Admission: Free.
Information: www.laurelhillbluegrass.com.
Living history
Independent Battalion Westmoreland County, an American Revolutionary War reenactment unit, will portray frontier and militia life in southwestern Pennsylvania during the 18th century from 11 a.m. to 4 p.m. Saturday and 1 to 5 p.m. Sunday on the grounds of Compass Inn Museum, 1386 Lincoln Highway, Laughlintown.
Men and women will depict the lives of camp followers, midwives, surgeons and leather workers.
Admission: $10 for adults, $9 for seniors, $6 for children ages 6 to 17 and free for children 5 and younger.
Information: 724-238-7983 or www.compassinn.org.
Speaker series
Paul McNulty, president of Grove City College who served as the lead prosecutor in the Zacarias Moussaoui trial, will speak at noon and 2 p.m. Saturday at Flight 93 National Memorial Learning Center, 6424 Lincoln Highway, Stoystown.
The event is part of the Flight 93 National Memorial Speaker Series.
Admission: Free.
Information: www.flight93friends.org/programs-events/overview.
Karaoke contest
Cambria County Suicide Prevention Task Force will host its Golden Mic Night karaoke contest fundraising event from 6 to 9 p.m. Saturday at Woodside Bar & Grill, 430 Highland Park Road, Johnstown.
Participants will compete for a cash prize.
Spectators will be able to buy tickets for $1 each that will be used to vote for their favorite performer.
Cost is $10 for singers and spectators.
Tickets must be purchased in advance at give.classy.org/gmnight.
Performance venue
The Don Aliquo Quartet with Frank Filia will perform at 7:30 p.m. Saturday at Venue of Merging Arts, 307 Chestnut St., in the Cambria City section of Johnstown.
Admission: $8 for VIP members, $10 for general public.
Information: 814-410-2245 or www.thevoma.com.
Outdoor concerts
• Jazz in Your Face will perform at 6 p.m. Friday in Central Park, downtown Johnstown, as part of the Concerts in the Park series.
• Ghostown Revelry will perform at 6 p.m. Friday in Penn Eben Park, 227 W. High St., Ebensburg, as part of the Concerts in the Park series.
• Rosie & The Jammers will perform at 5 p.m. Sunday at Roxbury Bandshell, Franklin Street, in the Roxbury section of Johnstown, as part of the AmeriServ Free Summer Concert Series.
Information: www.roxburybandshell.com.
• The Wally Gingers Orchestra will perform at 7 p.m. Sunday at the Diamond Park Bandstand in Ligonier as part of the summer band concert series.
There is no admission fee.
Park events
• Path of the Flood van tour will be offered at 1 p.m. Saturday beginning at the visitors center at the Johnstown Flood National Memorial, 733 Lake Road, South Fork.
There is no fee to attend but reservations are required.
• Heritage Hike: The Staple Bend Tunnel will be offered at 2 p.m. Sunday beginning at the Staple Bend Tunnel trailhead in Mineral Point.
There is no fee to attend but reservations are required.
Information: 814-886-6170.
Live theater
Off Pitt Street Productions will present its “Atomic Radio – Live Performance Radio Show” at 7 p.m. Saturday at the Off Pitt Street Theater, 110 W. Pitt St., Suite 2, Bedford.
Science-fiction and suspense stories will be presented.
Admission: $15 for adults and $10 for seniors and students.
Information: 814-310-1987 or www.OffPittStreet.com.
Ethnic picnic
A Polish picnic will be held from 11 a.m. to 9 p.m. Sunday at Our Lady of Mount Carmel National Catholic Church, 136 Hilltop Road, Lilly.
There will be food, musical entertainment, children’s activities, games and basket raffle.
Admission: Free.
Car cruise
Johnstown Elks Lodge 175 will host its 11th annual charity event, Cruise Classic XI, from noon to 4 p.m. Sunday at Lorain Borough Park, 503 Green Valley St.
A flag-raising ceremony will be held at 2:30 p.m.
There will be food for purchase and a basket raffle.
Admission: Free.
Classes in session
• Gentle Yoga with Rachel Allen will be held at 10 a.m. Tuesdays at the Art Works building of Bottle Works, 413 Third Ave., in the Cambria City section of Johnstown.
Yoga with Adriann White will be held at 6:30 p.m. Mondays and 5:45 p.m. Wednesdays.
Belly dance classes are offered at 7:15 p.m. Wednesdays.
Supported stretch and balance class will be offered at 8:30 a.m. Fridays.
• Yoga classes will be held from 1 to 2 and 6:45 to 7:45 p.m. Tuesdays and 1 to 2 p.m. Thursdays at the Community Arts Center of Cambria County, 1217 Menoher Blvd., Westmont.
Information: 814-255-6515.
• Free Tai Chi for Arthritis and Qi Gong beginners class with Gary Johnson will be held from 9 to 10 a.m. Mondays through Fridays at the Johns-town Senior Center, 500 Main St., downtown Johnstown.
The class is for any age, gender and physical condition, and is helpful for balance, flexibility, calmness and fall prevention.
Information: 814-242-4035.
Annual show
The 87th annual juried exhibition of the Allied Artists of Johnstown will be on display through Dec. 14 at Southern Alleghenies Museum of Art at Johnstown, located on the Pitt-Johnstown campus, Richland Township.
Admission: Free.
Information: 814-269-7234 or www.sama-art.org.
