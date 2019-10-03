Peanuts gang
Band of Brothers Shakespeare Company will present “You’re a Good Man, Charlie Brown,” at 7:30 p.m. Friday and at 2 and 7:30 p.m. Saturday at Pennsylvania Highlands Community College, 101 Community College Way, Richland Township.
Tickets are $15 for adults and $10 for students, seniors and military.
Information: www.bandofbrothersshakespeare.org.
Rock ’n’ roll musical
“Million Dollar Quartet” will be presented through Oct. 13 at Mountain Playhouse, 7690 Somerset Pike, Jennerstown.
Curtain times are 7 p.m. Tuesday, 2 and 7 p.m. Wednesday, 2 p.m. Thursday, 2 p.m. Fridays, 8 p.m. Fridays and Saturdays and 3 p.m. Sundays.
Tickets: $15 to $40.
Information: 814-629-9220 or www.MountainPlayhouse.org.
Literary classic
“Of Mice and Men” will be staged through Oct. 12 at Cresson Lake Playhouse, 279 Shapiro Road, Loretto.
Curtain times are 7:30 p.m. Tuesday through Saturdays and 2 p.m. Sundays.
Tickets: $15, $19, $23.
Information: 814-472-4333 or www.cressonlake.com.
Read all about it
Rosie’s Bookapalooza will be held from 9 a.m. to 3 p.m. Saturday at Community Arts Center of Cambria County, 1217 Menoher Blvd., Westmont.
The event will feature authors, book vendors and an opportunity to participate in workshops and book readings.
Admission: Free.
Information: 814-255-6515 or www.caccc.org.
Fall festival
The 35th annual Autumnfest will be held from 11 a.m. to 6 p.m. Saturday and from 11 a.m. to 5 p.m. Sunday at Seven Springs Mountain Resort.
Admission is free, but there is a $5 parking fee.
Information: (800) 452-2223 or www.7springs.com.
Food fest
Fight Childhood Hunger Food Truck Festival will be held from 3 to 7 p.m. Saturday at Peoples Natural Gas Park, 90 Johns St., downtown Johnstown.
Musical entertainment will include Mary Jo, Afro n’At and Flying Blind.
Proceeds will benefit the Cambria County Backpack Project.
Admission: $5.
Information: www.facebook.com/CambriaCountyBackpackProject.
Performance venue
Baltimore’s Haint Blue will perform at 7 p.m. Saturday at Venue of Merging Arts, 307 Chestnut St., in the Cambria City section of Johnstown.
Special guest will be Justin Giuffre and the Pilgrimage.
Admission: $8 for VIP members, $10 for general public.
Information: 814-140-2245 or www.thevoma.com.
Lunch recital
Singer Darlene Herdon-Seals will perform at noon Tuesday at First Lutheran Church, 415 Vine St., downtown Johnstown.
She will present a program of gospel, inspirational, patriotic, hymns, rhythm and blues, soft rock and jazz music.
A light lunch will follow.
An offering will be accepted.
Library happenings
The following events will be held at Cambria County Library, 248 Main St., downtown Johnstown:
• Star Wars Reads Day will be held at 10:30 a.m. Saturday on the second floor.
Participants will meet the 501st Legion Starkiller Garrison and enjoy Star Wars’ games and activities.
• In recognition of Fire Prevention Week, a presentation for adults on fire safety will be held from 6 to 7:30 p.m. Monday in the community room.
• Nutrition Links will be held at 1 p.m. Tuesday. Participants will learn about eating better for less. Registration is required.
• Lego Club will meet at 5:30 p.m. Wednesday. The club is for children 6 to 12 years old.
• A fire safety truck visit with the Johnstown Fire Department will be held at 10 a.m. Thursday for children 5 and younger and 11 a.m. for children 5 and over.
All events are free.
Information: 814-535-5131, ext. 205.
Crochet meeting
The Highland Hookers Crochet Group will meet from noon to 4 p.m. Friday at Highland Community Library, 330 Schoolhouse Road, Richland Township.
Information: 814-266-5610.
Classes in session
• Gentle Yoga with Rachel Allen will be held at 10 a.m. Tuesdays through October at the Art Works building of Bottle Works, 413 Third Ave., in the Cambria City section of Johnstown.
Yoga with Adriann White will be held at 6:30 p.m. Mondays and 5:45 p.m. Wednesdays through October.
A belly dance class will be offered at 7:15 p.m. Wednesdays through October.
Supported stretch and balance class will be offered at 8:30 a.m. Fridays through October.
• Yoga classes will be held from 1 to 2 and 6:45 to 7:45 p.m. Tuesdays and 1 to 2 p.m. Thursdays at the Community Arts Center of Cambria County, 1217 Menoher Blvd., Westmont.
Information: 814-255-6515.
• Free Tai Chi for Arthritis and Qi Gong beginners class with Gary Johnson will be held from 9 to 10 a.m. Mondays through Fridays at the Johns-town Senior Center, 500 Main St., downtown Johnstown.
The class is for any age, gender and physical condition, and is helpful for balance, flexibility, calmness and fall prevention.
Information: 814-242-4035.
• Hula hoop fitness workshop will be held at 7 p.m. Wednesday and Oct. 16 and 23 at St. Clement Roman Catholic Church, 114 Lindberg Ave., Johnstown.
No experience necessary.
To register: 814-691-0693.
Shutter bug
Johnstown Camera Club’s “Insight, Innovation and Divergent Perceptions” exhibition will be on display through Oct. 25 at Community Arts Center of Cambria County, 1217 Menoher Blvd., Westmont.
Information: www.johnstowncameraclub.org.
Annual show
The 87th annual juried exhibition of the Allied Artists of Johnstown will be on display through Dec. 14 at Southern Alleghenies Museum of Art at Johnstown on the Pitt-Johns-town campus, Richland Township.
Works include acrylic, charcoal, clay, mixed media, oil, photography and watercolor from nearly 30 artists.
Admission: Free.
Information: 814-269-7234 or www.sama-art.org.
Visual diary
“Third Street: Paintings and Monoprints by Jennifer Baker” will be on display through Saturday at Southern Alleghenies Museum of Art at Loretto on the St. Francis University campus.
She documents the abandonment and destruction of the landscape and people of Northern Liberties, Philadelphia, from the ’80s and ’90s and the subsequent redevelopment of the area over the past 15 years.
Admission: Free.
Information: 814-472-3920.
Working town
“Johnstown: Where We Work” is on display in the second floor galleries at Heritage Discovery Center, 201 Sixth Ave., Cambria City, Johnstown.
The exhibition spotlights the iron and steel industries, manufacturing, skilled trades, public servants, store owners and more.
Cost: $9 for adults and $7 for seniors and students.
Information: 814-539-1889 or www.jaha.org.
Multi-media collection
The “Shirley Gaynor Permanent Collection” will be on display indefinitely in the Community Arts Center of Cambria County’s Log House Gallery, 1217 Menoher Blvd., Westmont.
Cost: Free.
Information: 814-255-6515 or visit www.caccc.org.
