This madcap farce will have audiences laughing until they cry.
The Log House Theatre will present Neil Simon’s “Rumors” in the M. Josephine Paul Family Museum at the Community Arts Center of Cambria County, 1217 Menoher Blvd., Westmont.
Showtimes are 7 p.m. Friday and Feb. 19; 2 p.m. Feb. 20; 7 p.m. Feb. 25 and 26; and 2 p.m. Feb. 27.
Angela R. Godin, director of the production and executive director of the arts center, said “Rumors” has an exciting plot with twists and turns.
“It is truly the wonderful writing style of Neil Simon with witty and interesting dialogue,” she said.
“It’s something that’s fun and lighthearted, and people will leave feeling very refreshed.”
The story opens at the tastefully appointed Sneden’s Landing townhouse, where the deputy mayor of New York has just shot himself.
Though it was only a flesh wound, four couples are about to experience a severe attack of the farce.
With friends gathering for their 10th wedding anniversary, the host lies bleeding in the other room, and his wife is nowhere in sight.
His lawyer, Ken, and his wife, Chris, must get the story straight before the other guests arrive.
As the confusion and miscommunications mount, the evening spins off into classic farcical hilarity.
“Instead of everybody telling the truth and worried that rumors are going to get started because they don’t know what happened, they start making up stories,” Godin said.
“As the show unfolds, some of the other characters find out and they help make up stories, so none of the stories match, and it’s chaos and confusion and hysteria.”
The cast of nine includes Chris Collins as Ken Gorman; Lisa Downey as Chris Gorman; Michael O’Connor as Lenny Ganz; Tara Keirn as Claire Ganz; Derek Labarko as Ernie Cusack; Makayla Miller as Cookie Cusack; Joey Means as Glenn Cooper; Laken Kurchak as Cassie Cooper; and Doyle Yernaux as Officer Welch.
“The cast is a mix of people who we’ve worked with in the past and a few new faces with different levels of experience,” Godin said.
“They’re all working well together and encouraging and fostering each other’s strengths.”
She said the way she directs is she sees the story in her head, then has to relay that to the performers.
“It’s so exciting when I’m able to see my vision come to life through them,” Godin said.
Chris Collins was last seen at the arts center when he presented “A Jimmy Stewart Christmas.”
“I’m so excited to be a part of this,” he said. “I’m more of an individual storyteller, so to be able to move into an arena where you’re working with an ensemble is a great opportunity.”
Collins said the cast has been wonderful.
“It’s always a work in progress, and you have a lot of creative people from a lot of backgrounds,” he said. “I’m looking forward to opening night when it all comes together.”
Lisa Downey is returning to the Log House stage after having performed in “Sex Please, We’re Sixty.”
“It’s a small cast, and I’m working with some of the same people who I worked with before,” she said.
“It’s Neil Simon and he has a quirky, dry sense of humor, so that makes it fun.”
She said working on the play has been a great experience.
“Angela is an absolutely wonderful director. Her reading the script versus us reading the script is like day and night,” Downey said.
“She sees things in the script that we don’t see. When she puts us in the placements, it just makes the show come alive.”
Tara Keirn is performing in her third Log House Theatre production, having been in “Sex Please, We’re Sixty” and “Catch Me If You Can.”
“This is a very funny show, and I love comedy acting,” she said.
For this performance, Keirn is sharing the stage with her fiance, Derek Labarko, who is making his acting debut.
“It’s interesting because he’s open to my opinions and critique and he’s wanting to learn from me,” she said.
Godin said audiences will be blown away by the talent.
“These are people from all different walks of life, and being able to merge all of that will show people what community theater can be,” she said.
The production is rated mature for some strong language.
“While there is some mature swearing language, the humor far outweighs these moments,” Godin said.
Tickets are $12 for members and $17 for nonmembers. Flex Pass options are available.
To order tickets, call 814-255-6515 or online at www.caccc.org.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.