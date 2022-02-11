The Log House Theatre will present "Rumors" in the M. Josephine Paul Family Museum at the Community Arts Center of Cambria County in Westmont. The funny farce will feature (left to right) Derek Labarko, Makayla Miller and Tara Keirn. Showtimes are 7 p.m. Friday, Feb. 19 and Feb. 25 and 26 and 2 p.m. Feb. 20 and 27.