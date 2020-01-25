This production will have you laughing until you cry.
The Community Arts Center of Cambria County’s Log Art Theatre will present “Sex Please, We’re Sixty” at 7 p.m. Feb. 21 and 22, 2 p.m. Feb. 23 and 7 p.m. Feb. 27 through 29 in the arts center’s black box theater, 1217 Menoher Blvd., Westmont.
The comical farce, written by husband and wife duo Michael Parker and Susan Parker, delves into the libidos and trysts of men and women over a certain age.
“This is going to be such a fantastic show and the content is absolutely hysterical,” said Angela R. Godin, arts center executive director and director of the production.
“The title is very misleading. It’s more focused on if men had all the symptoms of menopause, what would happen and how would they react. It’s so funny because the content of the show is every one-liner and stereotype that’s ever been said to or about women during menopause.”
Mrs. Stancliffe’s Rose Cottage Bed & Breakfast has been successful for many years.
Her guests – nearly all women – return year after year. Her next door neighbor, the elderly, silver-tongued Bud “The Stud” Davis, believes they come to spend time with him in romantic liaisons.
The prim and proper Mrs. Stancliffe denies this but really doesn’t do anything to prevent it. She reluctantly accepts the fact that “The Stud” is, in fact, good for business.
Her other neighbor and would-be suitor, Henry Mitchell, is a retired chemist who has developed a blue pill called Venusia, after Venus the goddess of love, to increase the libido of menopausal women. The pill has not been tested.
Add to the guest list three older women, Victoria Ambrose, a romance novelist whose personal life seems to be lacking in romance; Hillary Hudson, a friend of Henry, who has agreed to test the Venusia; and Charmaine Beauregard, a Southern belle whose libido does not need to be increased.
Bud gets his hands on some of the Venusia pills, and the fun begins as he attempts to entertain all three women.
The women mix up Bud’s Viagra pills with the Venusia, and soon discover that it has a strange affect on men – it gives them all the symptoms of menopausal women, complete with hot flashes, mood swings, weeping and irritability.
When the mayhem settles down, all the women find their lives moving in new and surprising directions.
“You have every personality in the cast,” Godin said.
“You have these different dynamics coming together and it makes it just a hysterical show.”
The cast of six features Lisa Downey, Tara Keirn, Paul D. Newman, Jennifer Oaks, Michael O’Conner and Sherri Rae.
Godin said the camaraderie that has developed within the cast gives her a lot of excitement about the production.
“I’m thrilled with how it’s all coming together, and I can see from a director’s stand point, the humor creeping in as the flow is getting better and better,” she said.
She said the cast has taken well to their characters and it’s exciting because she can already see how promising it’s going to be.
“The show makes the cast break into joyous laughter during rehearsals and will engage the audience in a
wonderful experience of entertainment,” Godin said.
The production handles mature topics but is appropriate for all ages.
Proceeds from the event will benefit programming at the arts center.
Tickets are $11 for members and $16 for nonmembers.
Open Night Party tickets are $20 and include appetizers and adult beverages and a chance to mingle with cast members and crew to talk about the performance.
Tickets will also be available at the door.
For more information or to order tickets, call 814-255-6515 or visit www.caccc.org.
