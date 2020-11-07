Local resident named volunteer of the month for Pa. Nov 7, 2020 58 min ago Dianne O’Shea, of Johnstown, has been named volunteer of the month for July for the commonwealth of Pennsylvania.She will advance toward the volunteer of the year. O’Shea has been a five-year volunteer instructor for the AAPR Smart Driver course. Tags Dianne O'shea Volunteer Pennsylvania Education School Commonwealth Johnstown July Local Resident Trending Video Recommended for you COUPON DEALS NEWSPAPER ADS Trending Recipes This Week's Circulars Obituaries SCHULTZ, Mary Mar 2, 1931 - Nov 5, 2020 WINGARD, Helen undefined, 1918 - undefined, 2020 LEATHERS, Barrett Sep 13, 1945 - Nov 6, 2020 MANGES, Nancy Nov 25, 1930 - Nov 6, 2020 ROBEL, Leonard Jan 10, 1931 - Nov 5, 2020 Most Popular Articles Images Videos Commented ArticlesMissing champion barrel horse found deadExperts answer your COVID-19 questions: 'What is the likelihood that my friend could be infected again with coronavirus?'Westmont, Greater Johnstown school districts add COVID-19 casesAssistant coach Koshute will miss Richland football gameRichland School District opts for virtual learning due to spike in COVID-19 cases; Westmont addresses rumors‘Food the right way’: New Cambria City shop springs from farmers marketCambria County has 78 new COVID-19 cases, Blair adds 80 casesBerlin community offers support for player injured in accidentELECTION 2020 | Burns surges ahead of Terndrup in 72nd District as mail-in ballots are countedCambria Heights rushes past Marion Center into first District 6 title game Images Videos CommentedSorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.
