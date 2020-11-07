Louis Vuckovich, president of Slovenian Savings & Loan Association, in Franklin-Conemaugh, has been elected as asset group director on the board of directors of the Pennsylvania Association of Community Bankers.
With more than 18 years of experience in the financial services industry, Vuckovich has been with Slovenian Savings & Loan Association since September 2002.
He has served in his present leadership position since 2017.
