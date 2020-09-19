Local resident appointed to state board of nursing Sep 19, 2020 1 hr ago Lori Kovach has been appointed by Gov. Tom Wolf to serve on the Pennsylvania state board of nursing.Kovach has been a registered nurse for 35 years and is employed by the United School District. Tags Lori Kovach Tom Wolf Work Local Resident Nursing School District Pennsylvania Board Recommended for you COUPON DEALS NEWSPAPER ADS This Week's Circulars Obituaries LICHTWAR, Linda Jul 29, 1947 - Sep 4, 2020 Rovder (Zanella), Joanne GRESH, Charlotte Mar 19, 1929 - Sep 6, 2020 CORDWELL, Kim May 25, 1956 - Sep 17, 2020 GNAGEY, Donald Jul 23, 1928 - Sep 15, 2020 Most Popular Articles Images Videos Commented ArticlesGalleria scheduled for sheriff’s saleFormer Greater Johnstown football standout, Pitt player Artrell Hawkins Sr. dead at 63The stories and faces of the passengers and crew of United Flight 93Experts answer your COVID-19 questions: 'My college daughter tested positive ...'Richland rallies for victory over Guilfoyle in clash of LHAC powersFederal judge calls Wolf pandemic measures unconstitutionalTwo jailed in Moxham shootingSt. Louis couple now famous for pointing guns at Black Lives Matter marchers visit private Republican gathering in Cambria CountyDUI suspect charged with attack on policePHOTO GALLERY | Haluska, Heights run past Greater Johnstown, 41-6 Images Videos CommentedSorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.
