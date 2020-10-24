Johnstown, PA (15901)

Today

Showers and a possible thunderstorm during the morning will give way to cloudy skies this afternoon. Morning high of 64F with temps falling to near 50. Winds WNW at 10 to 15 mph. Chance of rain 90%..

Tonight

Partly cloudy skies. Low 37F. Winds N at 5 to 10 mph.