More than a dozen Johnstown area organizations and 18 individual local business leaders earned honors in 2021 from The Pennsylvania Business Central.
The PBC recently released recipients of its Top 100 People and Top 100 organizations from nominations across its 23-county readership area.
Established in 1991, The PBC is a business-to-business resource in central Pennsylvania and reaches more than 35,000 readers.
Local honorees in the Top 100 organizations:
• 1st Summit Bank
• Mount Aloysius College
• H.F. Lenz Co.
• AmeriServ Financial Bank
• Greater Johnstown Career & Technology Center
• St. Francis University
• JARI
• Chan Soon-Shiong Medical Center at Windber
• The Catanese Group
• Concurrent Technologies Corp.
• Wessel & Co.
• Conemaugh Memorial Medical Center
• JWF Industries
Local Top 100 honorees are:
• Joel Valentine, president and CEO, Wessel & Co.
• Patti Hudson, shareholder, Wessel & Co., and Tom Seitz, shareholder and CFO, Wessel & Co.
• Mike Price, president and CEO, First Commonwealth Financial Corp.
• Thomas Deter, president, H.F. Lenz Co.
• Sara (Sally) Sargent, president, The Sargent’s Group Inc.
• Edward Sheehan Jr., president and CEO, Concurrent Technologies Corp.
• George W. Appley, executive vice president and chief operating officer, Concurrent Technologies Corp.
• Kelly Blake, market CEO, Select Specialty Hospitals in Johnstown and Laurel Highlands
• Samuel J. Catanese, CPA, leading partner of Catanese Group
• John Augustine, administrative director, Greater Johnstown Career & Technology Center
• Elmer Laslo, president and CEO, 1st Summit Bancorp.
• John McKeegan, president, Mount Aloysius College
• Tracy McFarland, vice president for student affairs, Mount Aloysius College
• Jeffrey Stopko, president and CEO, AmeriServ Financial Inc.
• Heather J. Smith, CEO, Conemaugh Meyersdale Medical Center
• The Rev. Malachi Van Tassell, Ph.D., president, St. Francis University
• Jem Spectar, Ph.D., president, University of Pittsburgh at Johnstown
• Nicole Bauman, director of graduate business programs, St. Francis University
• Susan Tomera Angeletti, senior vice president, AmeriServ Financial Inc.
• William Polacek, CEO and president, JWF Industries
