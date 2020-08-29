MEYERSDALE – Kayla and David Beale have taken their daughter, Ellie, who is now 4, to a county fair every year of her life.
But, for a while, it seemed like that might not be possible in 2020 with many of the annual summer gatherings cancelled in Pennsylvania due to the COVID-19 pandemic.
Somerset County Fair went on, though. So, on Saturday, the Beales, who live in Johnstown, visited the fairgrounds in Meyersdale – where Ellie got the opportunity to do one of her favorite things ... see and pet live animals.
“She's such an animal lover,” Kayla Beale said. “She likes to have fun out here.”
The 120th annual fair took place from Aug. 20 through Saturday, minus some familiar activities, such as rides and senior citizens day. But games, livestock exhibitions and food sales were still available.
Many other organizations, including in Cambria County, did not hold fairs due to COVID-19.
“Personally, I think a lot of them just took the easy way out, blamed it on this, blamed it on that,” said Somerset County Fair President Greg Rohrer, who did not single out any particular fair organizers with his comment. “We had no troubles with things they were blaming it on. I think a lot of people just took the easy way out.”
Rohrer could not quantify how, if at all, attendance was affected by the pandemic and temporary changes made to the fair.
“(With) the way we're taking people in this year, we're not really counting attendance, so we can't compare it to other years,” he said. “We're charging by the carload, instead of by the person, so there's really no way to track it.”
But the appreciation was measurable.
“We've had more 'thank yous' this year for putting the fair on than any year that I can remember,” Rohrer said.
He thinks crowds came because “everybody knows that people are over it,” referring to the pandemic shutdown. “They just need to be out living their lives again,” Rohrer said. “We were glad we could do it for them.”
Holding the fair provided one of the few opportunities for local vendors to make money this summer.
“It's definitely been a different year just because we've had to find a way to replace our normal fairs,” said Seth Brown, an employee with The Original Pie Shoppe. “But we're happy to go to the events we can go to, for sure.”
Heavy thunderstorms throughout the week forced the cancellation of several events where people would have gathered in the grandstands.
“If we didn't have the rain, it would have been terrific,” said Mike Sipple, who helps as a cook at the Meyersdale Volunteer Fire Department kitchen.
