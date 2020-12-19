JWF Industries has welcomed new employees for the second half of 2020.
JWF Industries offers opportunities for professional and craftsman positions.
New hires include:
• Brian Elkin, an estimator, Woodvale.
• Everitt Fryer, a production welder, Iron Street.
• Rick Hutchinson, a truck driver/shipping, Iron Street.
• Travis Jakovcic, project manager, Iron Street.
• Lee Masko, skilled laborer, West Virginia.
• Phil Masko, machinist, West Virginia.
• Brandon Tunney, CNC machinist, Woodvale.
• Henry West, receiving inspector, Iron Street.
JWF Industries designs, manufactures and integrates metal centric products to
follow its mission of growing with the right people, the
right processes, the right markets, and the right customers.
JWF Industries is headquartered in Johnstown and employs more than 450 professionals in Pennsylvania, Maryland, West Virginia and Texas.
