Interns at the Community Arts Center of Cambria County have created a mural featuring 12 scenes of ducks inside a fenced-in pond along Menoher Boulevard in Westmont. Leading the project was Maggie Blaisdell (right), of South Fork, along with Emily Barkhimer (second from left), of Johnstown, and Sydney Huston (third from left), also of South Fork. With them is Ray Anne Rosenbaum (left).