This mural is something to quack about.
During the summer, the Community Arts Center of Cambria County interns created a series of duck paintings on a wall inside the fenced-in pond at the Westmont facility.
The project was a group effort lead by Maggie Blaisdell, a junior at Rochester Institute of Technology, along with Sydney Huston, a sophomore at Indiana University of Pennsylvania, and Emily Barkhimer, a sophomore at Point Park University.
The mural features 12 scenes of ducks in various framed depictions of the different mediums available at the Community Arts Center of Cambria County – photography, yoga, pottery, music/singing, theater, dancing, painting, stained glass, culinary arts, storytelling, quilting and figure painting/drawing.
“We wanted to do something that was fun,” said Angela R. Godin, executive director of the arts center.
“A lot of people walk by and everyone really enjoys the pond, so we wanted to do something inside that area, because it’s just space that could be utilized better.”
She wanted the mural to reflect specific aspects of the arts center.
“The ducks have typically returned to the pond each spring and the community has grown attached to enjoying that aesthetic part of the arts center,” Godin said.
“Now, the pond represents the organization’s diversity in mediums in a duck representation on the mural.”
The color palette of the mural was created to complement the natural colors of the pond area.
“I wanted to make sure that all the mediums were represented and a diversity of them, so they took that and ran with it,” Godin said.
“Maggie created the look and feel of it. I gave them a couple samples of palette colors they could work with and it just evolved from there.”
Blaisdell, a South Fork resident majoring in graphic design, said she and the other interns brainstormed ideas and sketched designs.
“Through that, we landed on the duck pond,” she said.
“I remember going to the duck pond as a kid and the ducks were the best part of it, so I really wanted to include the ducks as a way to connect with children and make them whimsical and fun, but also make it so adults could enjoy them, too.”
Blaisdell did most of the mural sketches and worked closely with Godin on the project.
Once their concept was approved, the interns primed the wall and used grids to trace the designs.
“We did basically a paint-by-number and I had numbered all the different colors,” Blaisdell said.
“That way, any time an intern was available, they could go out and paint.
“After all the colors were painted, I went in with black paint and outlined the different scenes to really bring them to life.”
She said she had never done a project as extensive as the duck mural and it was intimidating at first.
“It also was extremely exciting to see it coming to life,” Blaisdell said.
“It was such a long process, but every stage was really fun.
“It was so cool to see it actually work out.”
For those who see the mural, her hope is it will show the inviting nature of the arts center.
“I hope it makes people feel welcome and inspired,” Blaisdell said.
“There are so many things offered, so maybe they’ll want to get involved.”
Huston, an art education major from South Fork, said it was a daunting task creating the mural, but it was an idea with which she fell in love.
“We all liked the idea of the ducks,” she said.
“I was super excited as Maggie started making the sketches and I adored the theme. They really were awesome.”
Huston said her job was to help make the grid and prime the wall.
“Later on, I helped with adding a second coat of paint,” she said.
“Whenever I had some extra time, I would ask Maggie what needed to be done and what I could do.”
Huston said the duck mural shows that the arts center offers something for everyone’s artistic tastes.
“Kids will enjoy it because it’s cute and whimsical, and for the adults, they might see something they didn’t know was offered and get involved or take some classes,” she said.
Barkhimer, a Johnstown resident majoring in sports, arts and entertainment management, said the mural serves as a lasting legacy from the interns at the arts center.
“I was so excited to see the mural coming together because it brought some life back into the duck pond,” she said.
“While we were painting it, I was really excited because there were some ducks in the pond even if it wasn’t the real ones.”
Barkimer said her involvement was working to put the mural together and painting.
“Anytime I had a break from whatever tasks I was doing that day, I would help Maggie paint and have her tell me what colors we needed to paint next,” she said.
Barkhimer said the mural is an accurate portrayal of the interns’ personalities.
“It’s unique, whimsical and lighthearted, and I feel that’s a good representation of me, Maggie and Sydney,” she said.
“I also really liked the colors we used that blend into the pond and don’t stand out too much. It really ties the whole area together.”
Barkhimer said the mural creates an inviting presence.
“We want families to come to the arts center and experience this mural and welcoming feeling that the arts center tries to put out,” she said.
“It gives a sense of community and that’s the idea we put into the mural with the ducks doing different activities.”
Godin said she was thrilled with the completed mural.
“It’s something that we are going to be able to continue with and add upon between the pieces and the photos, and we have ideas for the future with what next year’s interns are going to combine to it,” she said.
“It will live on from the wonderful young ladies who did this to evolve into more of a final wall piece.”
Godin added that there’s an evolution happening at the arts center with increased programming and expansion projects, and the duck mural is another aspect for people to experience.
“People can go down to the pond and enjoy our outdoor duck gallery,” she said.
