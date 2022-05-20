JOHNSTOWN, Pa. – This exhibition showcases the artistic talents of students from across the region.
The Student Works Juried Exhibition is on display through May 28 in the AmeriServ Activity Center at Bottle Works, 411 Third Ave. in the Cambria City section of Johns-town.
High school students from Bedford, Cambria and Somerset counties entered their original works of art to be judged.
The exhibition features work from students at Bishop McCort Catholic, Chestnut Ridge, Conemaugh Valley, North Star and Windber Area high schools.
In conjunction with the show, Bottle Works awarded cash scholarships to four students and provided art supplies to classrooms.
“We’re always trying to find ways to create a platform for rising artists and to encourage their creative pathway, plus we also want to be a support to teachers,” said Melody Tisinger, Bottle Works’ director of advancement and operation.
“By hosting exhibitions and events like the Student Works show, it lets students know that there is a future in creative vocations.”
The show includes 56 pieces, including paintings, drawings, sculptures, pottery and mixed media.
“The kids did really cool artwork, and it’s well-thought out,” Tisinger said.
“You can tell what they’re passionate about.”
Each grade received three awards – best of grade, director’s choice and honorable mention.
Best of grade winners received $500 cash scholarships to be used for art education.
Director’s choice winners received a scholarship to Bottle Works’ educational programming.
Winners include:
• Seniors: Best of grade, Trinity Conklin, Chestnut Ridge, “Recycled Sloth”; director’s choice, Vy Hoang, Chestnut Ridge, “Sleepover”; and honorable mention, Mason Conklin, Bishop McCort, “Elk.”
• Juniors: Best of grade, Tehya Dibert, Chestnut Ridge, “Twin Fish Batik”; director’s choice, Anna Grandus, North Star, “Hands”; and honorable mention, Belle Busch, Chestnut Ridge, “Elephant.”
• Sophomores: Best of grade, Isabella Hillegass, Chestnut Ridge, “Mother Nature’s Nest”; director’s choice, Karalyn Bailey, Bishop McCort, “City”; and honorable mention, RJ Shayestch, Bishop McCort, “New York.”
• Freshmen: Best of grade, Ariana Skebeck, Conemaugh Valley, “Mom?”; director’s choice, Jaelyn McClintok, Bishop McCort, “Jaelyn”; and honorable mention, Makaela Hetrick, Chestnut Ridge, “Blushing Apledoom.”
In addition to the student awards, Bottle Works presented Chestnut Ridge and Conemaugh Valley with new art supplies valued at $500.
“It was important for us to not only acknowledge the students, but the schools that support these students,” Tisinger said.
“Many teachers often use their own money to stock their classrooms. By providing the classroom stipends, we are recognizing their efforts and support them.”
Exhibit sponsors include Ameri- Serv Financial, RDM-Johnstown, CTC Foundation, Slovenian Savings & Loan and Pennsylvania Highlands Community College.
There is no fee to attend.
Gallery hours are 10 a.m. to 4 p.m. Tuesdays, 10 a.m. to 7 p.m. Wednesdays through Fridays and 10 a.m. to 3 p.m. Saturdays.
For more information, call 814-535-2020 or visit www.bottleworks.org.
