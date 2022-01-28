For those preparing to say “I do,” this online site will be a one-stop shop.
Due to ongoing COVID-19 concerns, the Johnstown Bridal Showcase, sponsored by The Tribune-Democrat and Johnstown Magazine, will shift to a virtual format that will be available for viewing online for a year.
The Johnstown Virtual Bridal Showcase 2022 website will go live at noon Sunday.
Those interested in participating can register at www.johnstownbridalshowcase.com.
Once registered, individuals will receive an email with information on how to view the free show.
Featured businesses include John Murtha Johnstown-Cambria County Airport, Boscov’s, Forget Me Not Floral & Gift, Johnstown Masonic Temple, Swinston Travel, Gynecology Care Specialists, Sunnehanna Country Club, Hinckston Run Farm, Johnstown Area Heritage Association, Asiago’s Tuscan Italian Restaurant, Bottle Works, DJ Jack Labarko Inc., Community Arts Center of Cambria County, United Jewelers, This is It Banquet Facility, Mismatched Vintage Rentals, Peles Salon, Quality Alterations, Coldwell Banker Prestige Realty, Mona’s Unique Boutique, Top Dog Productions Inc., Ace’s, The Baltimore Life Companies and Alluring Edge Hair and Nail Salon.
“What we wanted to do was build a platform that would allow brides, grooms and their families to find all of their wedding vendors in one place and have it be everything you need to plan a good wedding,” said Vaughn Burnheimer, digital content manager at The Tribune-Democrat.
He said that the website being available for a year will give people a chance to view it at their leisure and make return visits.
“Customers will get more time with each one of the vendors,” Burnheimer said.
“We realized that limiting it to one day of a show, or even a few hours of a show, people weren’t able to connect with the vendors as closely as they wanted. This is available for them to peruse at their own speed.”
The Johnstown Virtual Bridal Showcase 2022 website is sectioned into categories – alterations, beauty, bridal registry, catering, decor and floral, entertainment, financial services, health and wellness, jewelry, real estate, travel and venues.
“So if you choose caterers, you’ll see all the local caterers that you can select, and there’s an image gallery with photos on what the venue looks like, information on the venue, contact information and a short two-minute video that they’ve shared with us that goes over the facility,” Burnheimer said.
“Many of the videos were produced specifically for Johns-town Virtual Bridal Showcase, and there are things that nobody has ever seen.”
The website will also include a blog that will highlight wedding tips and trends.
“That will be updated periodically, and we will be posting throughout the year,” Burnheimer said.
Christine Marhefka, retail sales manager at The Tribune-Democrat, said the goal of the showcase is to help couples connect with local bridal businesses.
“They will be able to help them build their dream wedding with their services,” she said. “Hopefully, by having it available 24/7, they’ll be able to connect a little bit easier and on their own timeline.”
Those who register will be entered to win a variety of door prizes, including a $1,000 Boscov’s gift card or one of three $200 Ken’s BiLo gift cards.
Individuals will also receive discounts and special offers from featured businesses.
Additional door prizes will be added throughout the year.
For more information, visit www.facebook.com/ JohnstownBridalShowcase.
