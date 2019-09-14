The fifth annual Johnstown Slavic Festival will be held Friday, Sept. 20, 2019, and Saturday, Sept. 21, 2019, in the parking lot of Heritage Discovery Center in the Cambria City section of Johnstown. Entertainers will be (clockwise from top right) Bombici, Danka Folk Ensemble, Orkestar Zabava, Pajtasi, Polka Floyd and Balkan Babes.