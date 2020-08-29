Connie B. Hobbs, of Johnstown, has been promoted to executive vice president and senior general manager at Cambria Thrift Consumer Discount Co., a subsidiary of 1st Summit Bancorp.
In her new role, she will oversee the day-to-day operations of the company along with credit administration, lending and collection responsibilities and strategic planning.
Hobbs received a bachelor’s degree in finance/management from Pitt-Johnstown. She has more than 30 years of lending experience.
She joined Cambria Thrift Consumer Discount Co. in 1996.
