Winning the fifth and final chapter in The Tribune-Democrat’s “Your Story” competition came as a surprise for Mike Duell.
The Johnstown resident has submitted several chapters to the competition in the past, but this was the first time one of his entries was chosen as the winner. He said having his submission wrap up the story makes the accomplishment even more special.
“I never expected that I would end up having the winning chapter because there’s an awful lot of creative people out there,” he said.
Duell said that, after the first two chapters, it seemed like this year’s story could go in any direction.
“After I read Chapter 3, that’s when I thought I really wanted to try and come up with something,” he said.
Duell knew he wanted the story to have a happy ending, no matter who wrote the final chapter – so, when he started writing, he decided to have the money from the sold necklace used to benefit children with cancer.
“I’m sure everybody knows somebody who has or had cancer,” he said. “I had in the back of my mind of having something for kids to take their minds off everything and the treatments, and that’s where the idea of the playrooms came from.”
He said he thought there had to be a significant reason why Elaine decided to sell the necklace.
After jotting down ideas, he said he sat down and wrote his chapter on the Sunday when the fourth chapter was published.
“I read it over four or five times and polished it a little bit,” Duell said.
“I showed my wife, and she liked it a lot. I thought, ‘If it wins, that’s fine, but
if it doesn’t, I’m OK with that because I’d be curious to see where it did end up.' "
