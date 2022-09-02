JOHNSTOWN, Pa. – A new season of music awaits Johnstown Concert Series patrons.
Performances will be held at 7:30 p.m. Saturdays at First Presbyterian Church, 309 Lincoln St., downtown Johnstown.
The series will focus on classical groups and some returning favorites.
“It’s going to be quite varied with a little bit of everything, and there is something there for everyone,” said Bill Brice, a series board member.
“We go from a trumpet and organ duo, classical strings, solo piano and woodwind quintets to gypsy jazz and a bell choir. It’s a nice offering.”
The season will open Sept. 17 with the Seipp/Sheets Trumpet & Organ Duo – trumpeter Chuck Seipp and organist Randall Sheets.
The duo’s programming, artistic arrangements and innovative and interactive video presentations make for an engaging concert experience for all ages.
They have performed across the country for church concert series, universities and organ guild chapters and were featured at the Piccolo Spoleto Organ Festival.
Sheets is a ceremonial organist for Arlington National Cemetery. Seipp is a retired sergeant major from the U.S. Army Band.
“This is quite an unusual pairing,” Brice said.
“You don’t think of trumpet and organ in the same sentence, but they manage to pull it off and it’s very innovative. They are exceptional musicians and very entertaining and engaging.”
The Oct. 15 concert will feature the IUP Faculty Woodwind Quintet.
The quintet is comprised of faculty members of the Indiana University of Pennsylvania music department who have have performed at multiple meetings of the Pennsylvania Music Educators Association, and most recently did a tour of Moscow and St. Petersburgh, Russia, playing at the Moscow Conservatory and the Rimsky – Korsakov Conservatory.
Members are Therese Wacker, flute; Stephanie Caulder, oboe; Rosemary Engelstad, clarinet; Heidi Lucas, horn; and Jason Worzbyt, bassoon.
“This is more of a chamber music offering,” Brice said.
“With a woodwind quintet, you tend to hear the melody all over the place with each instrument switching around as they each pick up the melody.”
Pianist Clipper Erickson will perform Nov. 19.
Erickson made his debut at 19 as a soloist with the Young Musicians Foundation Orchestra in Los Angeles.
His artistry has won top international prizes, and he has headlined programs with orchestras and performed to critical acclaim in major concert halls.
“His playing has been described as music for the soul, and he is one of the finest pianists of his generation,” Brice said.
“He was here in 2018 and people have been asking when he can come back.”
The March 18 concert will present the Sterling and Strings Terpsichore Trio.
Founded in 2007, the group features cellist Susanna Reilly, flutist Melissa Lessure and violist Becky Rothermel.
They have more than 20 years of experience performing at concerts, weddings and other special events.
The trio combines melodious flute with the resonant strains of viola and cello.
“This is a more classically oriented group with flute, cello and viola, and that’s a different combination of instruments,” Brice said. “They are a new group to us.”
On April 15, Tim Wetmiller and Friends will perform.
Wetmiller, a Johnstown native, is the violinist of the group.
The repertoire of the group has a reverence for gypsy jazz, along with folkloric influences from around the world.
Audiences will be entertained with an evening of old and new music.
“He lives in Seattle and is described as ‘one of that city’s most gifted and active musicians,’ and he plays everything from gypsy jazz, western swing, Latin and Cuban, you name it,” Brice said.
“He was last with us in 2019, and he’s back by popular demand. It’s a fun show and I didn’t know what to expect, but I was blown away.”
The concert series will conclude May 20 with the Three Rivers Ringers.
Founded in 2010, Three Rivers Ringers is Pittsburgh’s premier community handbell ensemble that performs a challenging repertoire.
In 2016, they were honored to perform at the National Seminar for Handbell Musicians of America, and they have performed many times at the Pittsburgh Symphony Orchestra holiday concerts.
Three Rivers Ringers performs with a seven-octave set of Schulmerich handbells, five-octave set of Schulmerich hand chimes, one-octave set of Malmark bass chimes, and two-octave set of Schulmerich Silver Melody Bells.
“They are unbelievable, and they push the boundaries of the handbell art form,” Brice said.
Following each performance, audience members will have the opportunity to meet and speak with the musicians.
“We are extremely pleased with the quality and quantity of music we will be able to give out this season,” Brice said.
“People are going to experience joyful music.
“I hope they leave whistling a tune or snapping their fingers because they are all just delightful.”
