Johnstown Concert Series will kick off its new season with pianist Henry Wong Doe (top row, left) at 7:30 p.m. Sept. 28, 2019, at First Presbyterian Church in downtown Johnstown. Other performers in the series lineup are (top row, second from left) Phoebe Robertson, Mia Venezia, Altoona Brass Collective, Chatham University Choir, PSO Chamber Players Piano Trio and Three Rivers Saxophone Quartet.