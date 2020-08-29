Avail Business Systems Inc. has received certification as a woman owned and controlled business through the National Women Business Owners Corp.
Avail Business Systems Inc., is located in Johnstown and operated by Jackie Riffle, who purchased majority ownership on July 1, 2019.
Avail Business Systems Inc. was established in 1993 by Philip Cotchen, who is still involved with the company.
Avail is the retailer for KI school/ office furniture, hi-density storage solutions, multisort modular millwork, and filing solutions.
