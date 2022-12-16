JOHNSTOWN, Pa. – Jesus’ birth exceeding expectations, the gift of Christ, uncomplicating Christmas and the coming of the Lord to the world are Christmas messages that will be heard in area churches.
Pastor Garland Cline, of Westmont Baptist Church, 115 Jeffrey Drive, Upper Yoder Township, said that throughout Advent, he has focused on the coming of Jesus Christ.
“We have been doing the Advent candles celebrating peace, hope, love and joy,” he said.
“My messages have been centered around the miracles that surround Christmas, which gives us a lot of hope and peace in our lives.”
‘Forgiveness of our sins’
The message of Christmas will focus on the birth of Jesus exceeding everyone’s expectations.
“When Jesus came, it exceeded everything the prophecies talked about,” Cline said.
“The biggest expectation that he exceeded was the forgiveness of our sins and eternal salvation through him. Basically, a baby born to die.”
A Christmas Eve candlelight service will be held at 8 p.m.
A Christmas Day service will be offered at 10 a.m.
“The candlelight service is mainly about the family, and we will have special music and readings,” Cline said.
Cline said his hope throughout the season is that people will understand that it’s an honor and privilege to be a part of the family of God.
“In a way, the Lord has adopted us and he’s taken us and loves us just as we are,” he said.
‘He’s the season’
Pastor Art Moffat Jr., of Second Presbyterian Church, 565 Park Ave., in Johnstown’s Moxham section, said that throughout the Advent season, the congregation is getting away from “Happy Holidays,” speaking and saying “Merry Christmas.”
“Jesus is the reason and he’s the season, and anything else is artificial,” he said.
“We want to be the first in line for what this is about.”
He said it’s wonderful to meet with family and exchange gifts, but it’s important to keep in mind who is the reason for Christmas.
“That’s what this ultimately is about,” Moffat said.
“Anything else is less than, and it minimizes what God intended in his gift.”
He said his message emphasizes that Jesus is the gift and the blessing.
“He’s the one who came to save the lost, and so that’s why we are here for this and why we celebrate it,” Moffat said.
The Christmas Eve service will be held at 6 p.m.
“My hope is for people to retain the true focus and to seek out that almighty God sent his son as the purpose,” Moffat said.
“We don’t want to minimize what God has done.”
Uncomplicating Christmas
Pastor Paul Hamilton, of Westmont Church of the Brethren and Grace Fellowship, 2301 Sunshine Ave., in Westmont, said Advent marks the coming of Christ.
“We do it for four weeks, but there were folks prior to Christ who waited literally hundreds of years,” he said.
“We at our church try to focus on Jesus through the Holy Spirit being with us all of the time.”
Hamilton said there is an anticipation of Jesus coming, but he’s already here.
“Our church is very much focused on being there for other people and helping other people draw close to God through the lessons of Jesus and the presence of the Holy Spirit,” he said.
“In this time, we try to be more outward focused to the community. We try to do more than we normally do to reach out to the community, invite them in and show them the love of Christ.”
The Christmas message will focus on uncomplicating Christmas.
“What we are trying to do this Christmas is answer two questions – ‘What do you need to know?’ and, ‘What do you need to do,’ ” Hamilton said.
“We’re trying to get across the good news of Jesus. We want to focus on the fact that God so loved the world that he sent his son, which means God gave. We believe and then we receive.”
The Christmas Eve service will be held at 6 p.m. The Christmas Day service will be celebrated at 9:45 a.m.
“We’re focused on people who are having a problem getting to God, his son Jesus and the Holy Spirit,” Hamilton said.
“We celebrate the birth of Jesus, but when you’re really focused on the celebration of His birth, you can become very inward focused, so we want to help others to come into this environment where we can help each other.”
Bishop’s message
The Christmas message by the Most Rev. Mark L. Bartchak, bishop of the Altoona-Johnstown Roman Catholic Diocese, focuses on the words written by Methodist missionary E. Stanley Jones during World War II:
“The early Christians did not say in dismay, ‘Look what the world has come to,’ but in delight, ‘Look what has come to the world.’ The early Christians saw not merely the ruin, but the resource for the reconstruction of that ruin. They saw not merely that sin did abound, but that grace did much more abound. On that assurance, the pivot of history swung from blank despair, loss of moral nerve and fatalism to faith and confidence that at last sin had met its match.”
“During this past year, we have witnessed the deaths and ruin that have taken place in Ukraine,” Bartchak said.
“It has been a time when people have revived that expression, ‘Look what the world has come to.’ ”
He said that as we gather in our churches and in our homes with friends and family, the voices of the angels in Bethlehem remind us to “Look what has come to the world.”
“The story of the birth of Christ includes elements of the negative experiences of life,” Bartchak said.
“Ask a pregnant mother how awful it was for the Blessed Virgin Mary to travel to Bethlehem on a donkey – and how about the frustration of arriving only to find the hotel is overbooked and there are no rooms available, or going to your favorite restaurant and being turned away because a large group arrived ahead of you?”
He added that those experiences can lead us to cynicism and anger, which ruin our expectation for a merry Christmas.
“That’s where the Rev. Stanley Jones’ friendly reminder can be of help,” Bartchak said.
“The early Christians he speaks about are those who witnessed or heard of Christ’s death and who were told he had been raised from the dead and ascended to the father in heaven. But they did not despair. How is that?”
He said they reminded and encouraged each other with the words, “Look what has come to the world.”
“In the last words of Christ before he returned to the father in heaven, Jesus told them and he tells us, ‘I am with you always, until the end of the world,’ ” Barchak said.
“During the season of Advent, our prayer is, ‘Come, Lord Jesus.’ It is an awesome prayer of joyful hope. It is a prayer that was heard and answered for shepherds and wise men in the Christmas story. It is a prayer that changes our hearts from complaining, ‘Look what the world has come to,’ into ‘Look what has come into the world.’ ”
He added that in our celebration of the birth of Jesus, we should remember how Jones described this essential truth: “The early Christians saw not merely the ruin, but the resource for the reconstruction of that ruin.
“The darkness of world events and our own personal headaches and heartaches will not be outdone by the strength, hope and joy that comes from the one who has come into the world to bring us hope, strength and peace.”
Bartchak will celebrate Christmas Eve Mass at 4 p.m. at St. John Gualbert Cathedral, 117 Clinton St., downtown Johnstown. That Mass will be broadcast at 11 a.m. Dec. 25 on WWCP FOX 8.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.