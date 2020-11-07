J&J Truck Bodies & Trailers, a division of Somerset Welding & Steel, has announced the appointment of Michael Schweitzer as sales manager for the Mid-Atlantic Region.
Schweitzer has two decades of sales experience in the truck industry, having worked for Navistar and Rush Enterprises in the Midwest and South.
J&J Truck Bodies & Trailers is a leading manufacturer of dump bodies, trailers and custom transportation solutions.
J&J Truck Equipment supplies field service cranes bodies, air and hydraulic operated lubrication service units, hydraulic systems, mechanic bodies, flat beds and snow removal equipment.
He joined the company in February.
His territory includes Maryland, Virginia, North Carolina, South Carolina and a portion of Delaware.
