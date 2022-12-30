BEDFORD, Pa. – The glitz and glam of days gone by will highlight an upcoming winter gala for the arts and animals.
Southern Alleghenies Museum of Art at Bedford has partnered with the Bedford County Humane Society to host its Crystal Soiree, “The Roaring ’20s,” at 6 p.m. Jan. 28 at Omni Bedford Springs Resort, 2138 Business 220, Bedford.
The black-tie event will feature first-class dining, silent and live auctions, musical entertainment and dancing.
‘Beyond excited’
“It’s wonderful to be able to have the Crystal Soiree back this year, and we are beyond excited, and we know our guests are excited,” said Christi Draves, site director of SAMA-Bedford.
“We have been waiting for this to come back, and we’re making sure that this will be a night that everyone will remember and that it’s as good as it was before.”
She said organizers wanted something engaging when choosing “The Roaring ’20s” theme.
“It’s glamorous and it’s sparkly, and it got everyone excited,” Draves said.
“This is a fun and entertaining theme. People can get dressed up and wear their formal wear or dress to the theme, and come out and have a good night.”
The evening will begin with cocktails, followed by a sit-down dinner in the ballroom that will feature a menu prepared by the chefs at Omni Bedford Springs Resort.
“It’s going to be fantastic,” Draves said.
“We have two different dinner options, and it’s going to be amazing.”
Limited table wine will be available, along with a cash bar.
Uptown Jazz to entertain
Musical entertainment will be provided by Altoona/Hollidaysburg-based band Uptown Jazz.
“They are a four-piece quartet, and they play a lot of variety with music to dance to, and it goes from oldies to current music,” Draves said.
“They are a great band and people enjoy them.”
A photo prop corner will be set up for those wanting to capture the evening’s festivities.
The soiree will also feature a silent auction with items such as packages from Omni Bedford Springs Resort, restaurant gift cards, themed baskets from Bedford businesses and a variety of art.
“A lot of our different local artists and some of our more experienced artists who have been on exhibition will contribute pieces,” Draves said.
The live auction will include exclusive, one-of-a-kind pieces such as artwork from former SAMA director Michael Strueber, photography packages from local photography groups, vacation getaway packages and sports tickets.
Draves said attendees will be immersed in “The Roaring ’20s” experience.
“It’s a great night out that’s all fun,” she said.
“We really want that to be the focus, so it’s a night to enjoy yourself while you’re supporting these two great organizations.”
Donations, fundraisers
Dean Lemley, president of the Bedford County Humane Society board of directors, said the humane society first partnered with SAMA-Bedford for the Crystal Soiree in 2019.
“For the humane society, we only work on donations and fundraisers, and that’s how we survive,” he said.
“Funds are used for feeding the animals and veterinary care. We’re a no-kill shelter and place over 300 animals a year, but we take in a lot more.”
Paula Lemley, treasurer of the humane society’s board of directors, said the Crystal Soiree is a beautiful event for people to dress up and enjoy dinner and dancing.
“It’s a beautiful venue and that attracts people,” she said.
“We try to keep it exciting, fresh and new every year with the theme.”
Proceeds will benefit operations and programming at both organizations.
“We hope people will visit both entities and continue to support them into the future,” Paula Lemley said.
“Come out to our shelter and visit the animals and go visit our unique museum.”
Tickets are $200 per person.
Reservations are required by Jan. 13 by calling 814-589-3020 or online at www.sama-art.org/crystalsoiree.
Sponsorships and advertising opportunities are available.
Special room rates for Omni Bedford Springs Resort are also available by calling 814-623-8100.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.