JOHNSTOWN, Pa. – For polka lovers, this festival is an opportunity to immerse yourself in the music and food of the Polish and Slovenian cultures.
Visit Johnstown will present 1st Summit Bank Johnstown PolkaFest Friday through June 5 at Peoples Natural Gas Park, 90 Johns St., downtown Johnstown.
Jayne Korenoski, Visit Johnstown’s director of advertising and sales, said after last year’s successful event at the park, organizers are eager to bring back the festival to its original three-day format at its new location.
“We loved having the festival at St. Mary’s (Byzantine Catholic Church) and saddened that it had to be moved from there, but we were told they didn’t think they could continue to do it,” she said.
“Next year will be our 25th year, and we didn’t want to let it go now. We’re also thrilled that 1st Summit Bank became our title sponsor, and with that happening, I’m able to get the quality of bands that I want to get to make PolkaFest one of the best polka festivals in the country.”
Wooden floor to be installed
Korenoski said to better accommodate the venue for PolkaFest, a temporary teak wooden floor will be installed.
“That’s a must for every polka dancer, and I don’t think we would draw the true polka dancers without the wooden floor,” she said.
“The stage also is perfect because it’s up a little higher and we can still get two bands on, so there’s no break in between the bands. The covered pavilion also is a plus, where people can sit in the shade.”
PolkaFest boasts some of the top Polish and Slovenian bands from across the country.
“I’m really excited for this year’s lineup because some of the bands we have, I have never heard,” Korenoski said.
“We have the staples who we have every year and a few new additions.”
The festival runs from 5 to 10 p.m. Friday with Johnstown Button Box, Don Wojtila Band and The Boys Band.
From 1:30 to 11 p.m. June 4, featured acts will be Rosie and the Jammers, Don Wojtila Band, The Boys Band, Seven and John Stevens Polka Band.
From 1 to 5 p.m. June 5, musical acts will include Buffalo Concertina All Stars and Polka Family Band.
Four-time Grammy nominee
Korenoski said four-time Grammy nominee Polka Family Band is a PolkaFest favorite and has been coming to the festival since its inception.
“They have only gotten better and better every year and are highly sought-after,” she said.
“What we love about the Polka Family Band is they have some young musicians in the band and they’re very interactive. They keep those young kids jumping around and having a great time.”
The Boys Band will bring its style of Polish contemporary polka music.
“They are phenomenal and get a large crowd everywhere they go,” Korenoski said.
“If you’re in the polka world, you’ll recognize the names of these musicians. I think they’ll do a great job for us.”
The Don Wojtila Band has been recognized as one of Cleveland’s top polka and variety bands.
“They are a Slovenian band and have been performing with us for probably 20 years,” Korenoski said.
“We missed them last year when they couldn’t come, so we’re grateful to have them back for two days.”
Performed on TV shows
John Stevens Polka Band, which released 18 albums, has performed on numerous TV shows, including “Pennsylvania Polka,” “The Jolly Joe Timmer Show,” “Let’s Polka” and “The Bethlehem Musikfest.”
“We haven’t been able to have John for quite a while, so we’re looking forward to having him back,” Korenoski said.
Buffalo, New York’s premier honky band, Buffalo Concertina All Stars, features a mix of original and traditional polkas, obereks and waltzes.
“I have not heard them, but I’ve been told they’re really good, so I’m thrilled to have them this year,” Korenoski said.
“They have a lot of the concertina and they play the button box-style music.”
Recently formed band Seven blends four bands into one to produce happy, snappy polka music.
“We’re really looking forward to them performing,” Korenoski said.
In addition, two Johnstown-based bands will entertain at PolkaFest.
Rosie and the Jammers a favorite
Festival favorite Rosie and the Jammers performs music ranging from the big band era to timeless favorites such as country, soft rock and ballads.
Johnstown Button Box was organized in 1981 by a group of area musicians who share a deep love for the button box as an ethnic musical instrument.
“They are the ones with the boots on the ground who are helping us sell tickets throughout the year,” Korenoski said.
“They both have top-quality music, and we don’t want to forget our local bands.”
A polka Mass will be celebrated at noon June 5 by the Very Rev. James F. Crookston and John Stevens Polka Band.
“If you’ve not been to an outdoor polka Mass, you need to attend, because it’s really moving and it’s great to go to,” Korenoski said.
“Even if you’re not Catholic, I think you’ll enjoy the music.”
Ethnic, festival-style food
PolkaFest also includes a variety of ethnic and festival-style food vendors, serving pierogies, haluski, halupki, cevapi, kielbasa, Polish-style donuts, barbecue, Asian cuisine and sweet treats.
“We’ll have the food that you would want at a polka festival,” said Nicole Waligora, Visit Johnstown’s sports tourism program coordinator.
“Most of the vendors are regional, if not local, so that’s always nice to see people who live nearby get involved.”
In addition, there will be ethnic merchandise and craft vendors.
“We’ll have people who have some ethnic artwork from kitchen towels to clothing to home decorations and candles,” Waligora said.
“There will be a nice variety.”
Proceeds from PolkaFest T-shirt sales and 50/50 tickets will be put back into the festival fund to help cover costs.
Along with attracting locals, the festival also draws people from across the state, as well as Ohio, New York, Maryland and Michigan.
“Not only are people able to see that beautiful park, but we hope they’ll extend their stay a little bit and visit our attractions and all the wonderful things we have in town,” Korenoski said.
She added that you don’t need to be a diehard polka enthusiast to enjoy the festival.
‘Tremendous’ sound
“I encourage everybody to come down because this polka music is tremendous with the horns, violins and fiddles,” Korenoski said.
“There’s every instrument in these bands.
“You are going to hear music like you’ve never heard it before. It has changed so much and it’s a lot more lively and awesome to listen to.”
Festival volunteers are still needed, and those interested can call Stacey Wyandt at 814-536-7993 for more information.
Admission is $5 for Friday and June 4 and free on June 5. Children accompanied by an adult are free. Free parking will be available in the downtown.
For more information, visit www.visit- johnstownpa.com/polkafest.
