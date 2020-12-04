An event that celebrates Jesus as the reason for Christmas will have a different feel this season.
Due to ongoing COVID-19 concerns, the annual Festival of the Nativity at First Presbyterian Church, 309 Lincoln St., downtown Johnstown, traditionally held the first weekend in December, has been canceled.
But the meaning of the event will continue throughout the Advent season.
“The cancellation of this year’s Festival of the Nativity was a disappointment and a loss, not only to the congregation, but to the community,” said Sheila Farrer, church elder.
“Throughout the 36 years, visitors often returned season after season, saying that it was the beginning of their Christmas celebrations.”
The festival can trace its roots back to the 1980s, when church member Lois Siehl became disillusioned with the secularism and commercialism surrounding Christmas.
“She encouraged her brother, the Rev. Jim Cuppett, then pastor of the church, and other church leaders to host an event that would emphasize the true meaning of Christmas – that being the free gift of Jesus Christ to the world,” Farrer said.
The first Festival of the Nativity was held in December 1983.
“The first year we had about 100 nativities scattered throughout the chapel and sanctuary and it was rudimentary illustrations and exhibits as we were just getting started,” Farrer said.
Now, as part of the festival, choral and instrumental groups from Cambria and Somerset counties have been featured.
In addition, murals, quilts, tapestries, icons and artwork have become part of the display.
The three-day event culminates with a combined choir of more than 100 voices from churches, school choruses and performing groups, singing the “Hallelujah Chorus” from Handel’s “Messiah.”
“It has evolved through the years with more community input and community members bringing nativity sets along with more group involvement,” Farrer said.
She said nativity sets have been donated from all over the world – from the shepherds fields and Bethlehem on the West Bank, to European countries and Canada and Mexico.
“Last year, a faithful donor of nativities through the years brought nativity scenes from 12 different countries,” Farrer said.
Throughout the years, the festival has grown to include a dramatic monologue with Mary as she cradles the newborn baby, a live nativity, and in the past three years, the church library has been transformed into a children’s area with arts and crafts to fit the festival theme.
“In the early 1990s, church members traveled to the historic Moravian congregation in Bethlehem, Pennsylvania, to learn about the putz,” Farrer said.
“In colloquial German, the word means ‘to decorate,’ but the Moravians used it to describe a miniature scene of the surroundings of Bethlehem, the scene of Jesus’ birth. It was made of chicken wire, paper maché and moss with narration and illumination as the nativity story proceeds.”
When the group returned, it constructed a putz that was on display in the social hall in the church basement.
“For several years, we had a putz, but it has been a decade or more since we’ve had it. We still put some of the decorations up that were in it,” Farrer said.
Last year, the festival had more than 400 nativities scattered throughout the church.
“The festival is First Presbyterian’s spirit gift to the community – given freely,” Farrer said.
“It involves all members of the congregation to welcome and greet, to schedule performers, to audio and videotape, to decorate, to bake, to perform themselves, to provide security and, most importantly, to undergird it in prayer.”
Although the festival was canceled, the church has about 30 nativities on display.
“We did decorate because it’s still Christmas and still the reincarnation of Christ and we want to celebrate that,” Farrer said.
The Rev. Alice Tondora, pastor of the church, said throughout the Advent season, the church is offering a prayer box outside the building for people to request prayers.
“We’ve received a lot of prayer requests, which tells you a lot,” she said.
The plan is to begin community prayer days from 11:30 a.m. to 1:30 p.m. Mondays and Wednesdays through Dec. 23.
“People can come in during that time and pray in stillness and the beauty of the sanctuary,” Tondora said.
“I’m going to put together a guide that will center around hope, peace, joy and love. It will also have some questions to get people thinking about what to pray for.”
In addition, the church will offer tours of the building by appointment for anyone who wants to learn more of its history and view the nativities on display.
Those interested can call the office at 814-536-8141 to schedule a time.
The hope is to hold the Festival of the Nativity in 2021 and organizers are looking forward to its return.
“It’s always evolving,” Farrer said.
“Next year will depend on our creativity and what happens in the culture with the pandemic.”
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.