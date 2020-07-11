Gardeners eager to show off their green thumbs are sprouting up throughout the area.
Charlotte Crissey, a member of the Garden Club of Johnstown, said with COVID-19 canceling or rescheduling many activities, people find themselves with more time on their hands and have turned to gardening.
“I think growing your own food is definitely a benefit,” the Elton resident said. “It’s probably something they thought about and wanted to do. It’s healthy and it’s relaxing and it gives you a good feeling when you’re done.”
Crissey said she was raised in the desert in California, where nothing could really grow.
“When I moved here, I thought I had died and gone to heaven,” she said.
“Everything was green and beautiful. When my husband and I built our house in the ’70s is when I started gardening. I’ve been at it ever since.”
Crissey said she has a vegetable garden and an ornamental garden along with a koi pond. The couple also recently completed a landscaping project.
“In my garden, I have 10 raised beds that are 4-by-12 feet, and that’s 99% vegetables,” she said. “I have lettuce, potatoes, asparagus, tomatoes, beets, parsnips, carrots, eggplant, summer squash, zucchini and cucumbers. We try to eat more of a Mediterranean diet, and it’s nice to have these fresh vegetables.”
She also has several herb beds where she grows mint, basil, oregano, thyme, chives, dill and sage.
Crissey said with the hot, dry weather the area has been experiencing, she’s out daily watering.
“Most plants benefit being watered early in the morning before the sun hits it,” she said. “It’s really important to water deeply enough. You need to dig down into the soil and get to the roots.”
Crissey said she uses ground bark mulch in her ornamental beds and mushroom mulch in the vegetable beds.
“I put a big layer on every fall so that it has time to digest so that the manure in it doesn’t burn the plants come spring,” she said.
Crissey said she tries to keep her vegetables as organic as possible and will use an insecticidal soap if insects are eating plants.
“I use Miracle Grow on my ornamental plants – anything I don’t eat I don’t mind using nonnatural things,” she said.
For those starting out on their gardening journey, Crissey said watering and mulching are important for success, along with weeding.
“For people just starting out, I’d also say get your soil tested,” she said.
“Around here, our soil is so clay that you may find there is no phosphorus in it at all, and you can plant something and it dies and you can’t figure out why, so getting it tested is a good idea.”
Crissey said to start small, but don’t be afraid to try new something new.
“I’ve been gardening for many years and some things have worked well. I’ve also had some disappointing failures, too, but you learn from it,” she said.
When it comes to picking vegetables, Crissey said that depends on what you want them for.
“For pickles, I like to pick the cucumbers when they are 5 or 6 inches long,” she said. “If I want tomatoes for salads, I wait until they are red and ripe. But if I want fried green tomatoes, I pick them before they start to turn red.”
Crissey said gardening allows you to see something wonderful from your efforts.
“The harder you work, the better it’ll be,” she said. “It gives you such a warm feeling when you see something you grew doing well.”
New experience
When April Clawson and her family moved two years ago to Southmont from Tampa, Florida, starting a garden was something her husband wanted to do.
“The first year, it was too late in the season to do it, and last year, we didn’t get our act together, so this spring is when we started,” she said. “I decided that I wanted to do it as well to see if I could actually grow something.”
Clawson said after doing some research, they put in two stock tanks with a wicking system underneath.
“We don’t have to water our garden except to put the hose down in to refill it,” she said. “That has been a great time saver, and those plants have done really well.”
The garden has tomatoes, green and yellow peppers, squash, zucchini, cucumbers, beans, potatoes, carrots and lettuce.
“I had spinach that was probably the best spinach I had ever eaten in my life,” Clawson said. “We planted what I would normally use when cooking and what my family will eat.”
She said through this initial gardening experience, she’s learned a few things that she’ll carry over into next year.
“I want to change how I space things, get everything in the ground much sooner. I want to get broccoli next year, and I’d like to add a cordon apple and pear trees,” Clawson said.
Next year they plan to add two stock tanks to grow more vegetables.
“I don’t have enough room for what I want to plant,” Clawson said. “We have a big family and it takes a lot more than what I’ve planted to actually feed us.”
She added that gardening gives you a sense of satisfaction.
“You’re probably going to pay more for your tomatoes that you grew in your yard than those you buy in the store, but they really do taste better fresh off the vine,” Clawson said. “It’s relaxing and it’s fun. You can look at everything and can say ‘I grew this and I nurtured this.’ ”
‘My peaceful time’
For Linda McCaulley, working from home has given her more time to start a garden.
“I have a friend who just got a greenhouse and she gave me some plants of all different varieties,” the Vinco resident said.
McCaulley said she planted red and white onions right after St. Patrick’s Day in March.
“It was a little early, but they are doing fantastic,” she said.
McCaulley said she’s growing rhubarb, beans, sugar snap peas, radishes, lettuce, tomatoes, carrots and peppers.
“You want to grow something you enjoy eating, otherwise it takes the fun out of it,” she said. “Growing something from a seed is so much more rewarding than just going and buying it.”
McCaulley said with the dry weather, she’s watering the garden daily.
“I’ve also been using some fertilizer to give them a boost,” she said.
McCaulley said next year she might plant a full garden instead of using raised beds, and she wants to do more canning.
Her advice to others is to start small with the basics such as lettuce, peas, beans and tomatoes, and pick the brains of those who have gardening experience for advice.
McCaulley said gardening has helped her cope through the COVID-19 pandemic.
“I’m business manager for a day care in Pittsburgh, but I’m working from home and trying to juggle everything is stressful, so gardening has become my peaceful time,” she said. “I can go out there and pick weeds and water and just be in nature.”
‘Educational process’
After seeing Facebook friends sharing about their gardens, Westmont resident Jeannie McMillan decided to give it a shot.
“With COVID-19, we had some extra time this spring,” she said. “My kids were home and I was looking to do something to try and keep them occupied, and we had some space in the yard so it seemed like the time to start.”
McMillan said she attempted gardening in the past and didn’t have much luck, but she was ready to give it another go thanks to research and help from gardening experts.
“We got the whole family involved and we started back in late March with prepping the ground and getting compost there,” she said.
In planting, McMillan chose what the family likes to eat and what was easier to grow.
“We have lots of tomato plants along with green beans, peas, banana peppers, green peppers, cabbage and cucumbers,” she said.
“Everything is coming along nicely.”
She also planted herbs such as cilantro, sage, thyme, chives and dill.
McMillan said she waters at least every other day in the evening.
“My family thinks I’m a little crazy obsessed with it, but it’s nice to have something to get our minds off of the pandemic,” she said.
“It’s been a great educational process for the kids to grow your own food in your backyard.”
The plan is to expand the garden next year.
“We’ve seen what does well and what doesn’t, so we’ll know what to focus on for next year,” McMillan said.
“I’d like to do more research on how to start some of the seeds indoors and get them going earlier, so after the last frost we can get them planted right away.”
She said getting your hands dirty and experiencing nature is what makes gardening fun.
“It’s trial and error and seeing what works,” McMillan said.
“It’s a great opportunity to get the family involved and do something together.”
