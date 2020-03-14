Forty-six works of art are on display in the 2020 Spring Juried Exhibition of the Allied Artists of Johnstown through April 4 in the lobby of AmeriServ Financial in downtown Johnstown. Some of the award-winning works include (clockwise from top right) “Summer Colors” by Mary Wiley Lewis; “Free at Last, Free at Last” by Joseph Berezansky; “Influence, Cezanne” by Alan Rauch; “Smoke Apparition” by Ann Dougherty; “Broken” by Sandra Zulawinsky; “Beef Steak Browned” by Kim Williams; and “Look of Wonder” by Kathleen Charney.