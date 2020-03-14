Colorful works of art are in full bloom for the spring.
The 2020 Spring Juried Exhibition of the Allied Artists of Johnstown is on display during regular banking hours through April 4 in the lobby of AmeriServ Financial, Main and Franklin streets, in downtown Johnstown.
The exhibition features 46 works by artists from Cambria, Somerset and Indiana counties, and it spotlights colorful, diverse pieces, including acrylics, pastels, oil and watercolor paintings, drawings, photography, mixed media, 3D, metal work and jewelry.
“This was a different show for us because many of the people who usually win awards didn’t,” said Kathleen Kase Burk, president of the Allied Artists of Johnstown.
“The juror put in more than I would have thought and it’s pretty packed. People seemed to be enthusiastic about bringing art for this show.”
New members
The show also attracted six new members who have works on display.
“It’s good to get these new members,” Kase Burk said.
“The group is 88 years old, and in order for it to survive and fulfill our mission, we need to get new members, so we’re happy about that.”
Judith Crookston and Ann Dougherty served as co-chairwomen for the show.
“The juror valued competence over novelty and that’s really the opposite of what a lot of jurors do,” Kase Burk said.
“Most are looking for the creative idea even if it’s not fully realized.
“It keeps these shows interesting because different jurors have different thoughts.”
Show’s juror
Artist Bill Perry, a former resident of Harmony, Butler County, who won his first award at an Allied Artists children’s exhibition in 1957, served as juror for the show.
Perry received a degree in art education from Indiana University of Pennsylvania, and taught in public schools in Pittsburgh for 36 years.
He works in oils and watercolors, and is a signature member of the National Watercolor Society and the Pennsylvania Watercolor Society.
Perry’s work can be viewed on his website at www.billperrypaintings.com.
He said no juror can ever separate himself from his own biases and prejudices when viewing an art show.
“Admitting this, I would like to believe that my first task when viewing fellow artists’ works is to attempt to explain my rationale for the choices I have made,” Perry said.
He added that he starts by walking among the works, looking for those pieces that reach out to him.
Eye-catching
“The implication is that those that do catch my eye will be clear in their intent and powerful in their presentation,” Perry said. “As I am drawn in closer, I look for the artist’s hand in its development.”
He asks himself if the artist is self-assured in his/her manner of capturing the subject, arranging its components and handling the specific medium and tools for its application?
“I do not value novelty over competence, so when I find a piece that catches my attention because of its uniqueness whether in approach or materials, I mark that as a plus,” Perry said.
“It was refreshing to view these works and not have to rank them as first, second, third, which often puts them into an unrealistic
continuum, making one piece better than another by implication.”
Eight works received awards from the Allied Artists of Johnstown.
Award winners are:
• “Trolley Graveyard,” a photograph by David Kasuba, of Johnstown, received the Karen Azer Award.
• “Beef Steak Browned,” a mixed media painting by Kim Williams, of Johnstown, received the Jodi Kabler and Louise Fisher Award.
• “Broken,” an oil painting by Sandra Zulawinsky Schwab, of Johnstown, received the Jeanne Gleason Award.
• “Influence, Cezanne,” an acrylic painting by Alan Rauch, of Johns-town, received the Karen Welsh Award.
• “Smoke Apparition,” an ink and watercolor painting by Ann Dougherty, of Johnstown, received the Edwin and Rosemary Pawlowski Award.
• “Look of Wonder,” an oil painting by Kathleen Charney, of Mineral Point, received the Dr. Joel and Mary Borkow Award.
• “Summer Colors,” an oil painting by Mary Wiley Lewis, of Central City, received the H.F. Lenz Award.
• “Free at Last, Free at Last,” an acrylic painting by Joseph Berezansky, of Johnstown, received the RE/MAX Realtors Award.
Available for purchase
Most of the pieces in the exhibition are for sale.
“This is a good time to buy a piece and the photographs are very inexpensive and there are some small paintings,” Kase Burk said.
“Prices range from $50 to $2,000.”
To officially kick off the exhibit, an opening reception was held at the bank, where award winners were announced and attendees had an opportunity to meet and talk with the artists.
“The opening reception gives recognition to the artists who won awards and that’s important and it’s a good chance for the public to meet these artists,” Kase Burk.
“These shows enrich the cultural life of Johnstown, and gives local artists an outlet for their work.”
Allied Artists of Johnstown has more than 100 members of amateur, semiprofessional and professional status from around the region.
The group hosts three art exhibitions each year as well as offers scholarships to area students entering the art fields.
For more information, visit www.johnstownart.com.
