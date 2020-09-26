This week’s episode of the “159 Inclined” podcast features an interview with Vince Lovenduski, founder of S.E.A.D.S. of Love Garden Center in Westmont.
S.E.A.D.S. stands for Sustainable Employment for Adults with Disabilities. This business with a positive mission is truly a beautiful and inspiring one.
“Vince’s humility, integrity and genuine desire to make a positive impact has been achieved in the creation of S.E.A.D.S. of Love Garden Center,” interviewers said. “Thanks for listening and enjoy the show.”
The “159 Inclined” weekly podcast is the creation of John B. Gunter Community Leadership Initiative 2020 class members James Tucker, Will Brett, Lisa Hurst and Desiree Towe.
New chapters of “159 Inclined” are released each weekend.
How to listen
The podcast is available on Apple Podcasts, Spotify and GooglePlay. It can also be found at https://one59inclined.podbean.com/.
More information and photos from each episode can be found on Facebook at https://www.facebook.com/159Inclined.
Listeners can offer feedback and guest recommendations at 159inclined@gmail.com.
