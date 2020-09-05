This week’s episode of the “159 Inclined” podcast features an interview with Carissa Itle Westrick, director of business development at Vale Wood Farms.
“Her family’s history is an incredibly rich one that exemplifies the positive impact a local dairy farm can have on a region,” interviewers said. “We had a chance to learn about how Vale Woods Farm came to be and all of the awesome things that the farm does.
“We hope you enjoy the show as much as we did making it.”
The “159 Inclined” weekly podcast is the creation of
John B. Gunter Community Leadership Initiative 2020 class members James Tucker, Will Brett, Lisa Hurst and Desiree Towe.
New chapters of “159 Inclined” are released each weekend.
How to listen
The podcast is available on Apple Podcasts, Spotify and GooglePlay. It can also be found at https://one59inclined.podbean.com/.
More information and photos from each episode can be found on Facebook at https://www.facebook.com/159Inclined.
Listeners can offer feedback and guest recommendations at 159inclined@gmail.com.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.