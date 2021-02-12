Something smells fishy.
The tradition of fish fry Fridays during Lent is about to begin in the region and people will make their way to churches and fire halls each week to feast on seafood specials and homemade side dishes.
With ongoing COVID-19 concerns, locations will offer takeouts only.
Here’s a sampling of some of the many fish fries in the region:
St. Francis of Assisi Roman Catholic Church
At St. Francis of Assisi Roman Catholic Church, 120 Barron Ave., in the West End section of Johnstown, volunteers prepare all week for Friday fish fries.
“We start on Monday,” said Carol Pisula, a coordinator of the fish fries.
“We take the fish out to thaw and cut it and then we make the haluski, macaroni and cheese, stewed tomatoes and coleslaw and we get the applesauce prepared. Everything is done the week prior to that Friday.”
Fish is hand-breaded on Friday mornings to make sure it’s fresh.
A crew of about 25 volunteers work each week to make the fish fry a success.
“People come and go throughout the day and we work in shifts, plus prep work throughout the week,” Pisula said.
She said they order about 400 pounds of fish each week from Reinhart Foodservice and Tony Sunseri Wholesale Food.
“We do 36 pounds of shrimp, 40 pounds of coleslaw, 22 cans of stewed tomatoes, 40 pounds of macaroni and 65 pounds of cabbage for haluski,” Pisula said.
“We kind of look at what we’ve ordered from previous fish fries so we don’t run out. Some weeks are better than others, and some weeks we’ll have leftovers and sometimes we wouldn’t have any.”
Pisula said the fish fry is a popular offering at the church.
“Everything is made fresh and that could be a reason why people gravitate toward ours,” she said.
“It used to be a real social thing, but now people can’t come in to eat, but we’re still doing very well.”
Proceeds benefit the church.
The fish fry runs from 2 to 6 p.m. Wednesday and on Fridays from Feb. 26 through March 26.
Phone-in orders are recommended by calling 814-539-3518.
St. Nicholas Serbian Orthodox Church
At St. Nicholas Serbian Orthodox Church, 1001 St. Clair Road, Johns-town, about 15 volunteers begin prep on Thursday mornings for the Friday fish fries.
“We start at about 8 and go to 11 a.m., and then Friday, we’re there from 9 a.m. until we close with clean- up,” said Richard Gardenhour, fish fry volunteer.
“It can be time-consuming.”
Preparation includes thawing fish and placing it in containers.
“On Friday, we hand-bread our own fish and that starts around 9 a.m.,” Gardenhour said.
“It’s Icelandic haddock and it’s the best quality that you can buy. We use a special dip and breading.”
Food is ordered from Tony Sunseri Wholesale Food, Conrad Wholesale Co. Inc. and US Foods in Altoona.
Gardenhour said about 150 pounds of fish is ordered weekly.
“When we were having eat-in dining, we were serving upwards of 250 pounds of fish and we serve between a six- and an eight-ounce portion,” Gardenhour said.
He said they do about 75 orders of prepackaged shrimp, each containing a dozen shrimp, along with 100 pounds of cabbage to make creamy and oil and vinegar coleslaw and 10 to 15 pounds of cabbage for haluski.
“We fry our french fries and those are unique because they have a coating on them that gives them a different taste and they’re a very good french fry,” Gardenhour said.
During a Friday fish fry, they typically serve about 250 to 300 people.
“We’ll see less numbers this year because we’re not having people dine in,” Gardenhour said.
Gardenhour believes it’s the quality of the product that keeps people coming back week after week.
“It’s something that you can’t get anywhere else and it’s unique,” he said.
“During Lent, people really enjoy fish fries, and when we had sit-ins, we were constantly crowded and couldn’t do any more business.”
Proceeds benefit church operations.
Hours are 3 to 6:30 p.m. Fridays through April 2.
No phone orders will be accepted.
St. Elizabeth Ann Seton Roman Catholic Church
A majority of the preparation begins Thursday mornings for fish fries at St. Elizabeth Ann Seton Roman Catholic Church, 605 Graham Ave., Windber.
“Fish comes in Thursday and it comes in fresh and it’s a product that comes single frozen,” said David Trunack, organizer of the fish fries.
“We’ll cut it to size and then we hand-bread the fish first thing Friday morning.”
The menu features fried and baked fish, homemade pagash, pizza, haluski, pepper slaw and homemade cocktail and tartar sauce.
“We make everything except the french fries,” Trunack said.
“They come in frozen and are ready for the deep frier. For the haluski, we fry our own cabbage and make the noodles and we make our own sauce for the coleslaw.”
Food is purchased through Tony Sunseri Wholesale Food and Erie-based Curtze Food Service.
“For our regular fish fries, we do about 500 to 600 pounds of fish a week,” Trunack said.
“We have six 40-pound crates of cabbage for coleslaw and haluski, so that’s 240 pounds and a lot of cabbage.”
Despite not having the dine-in option, he expects a large take-out crowd.
“I hear other churches aren’t doing fish fries, so I think people might want to try us,” Trunack said.
He said fish fries are something people look forward to during Lent.
“The last three years in a row we were voted Johnstown’s best fish fry, so we have a good deal going,” Trunack said.
“We offer a good quality and it’s like a homecooked meal.”
Proceeds benefit the church.
The fish fry is open from 11 a.m. to 6 p.m. Fridays through March 25.
There will not be a fish fry on Good Friday.
Orders must be phoned in at 814-467-7191, option 4.
Solomon Run Firemen’s Club
At Solomon Run Firemen’s Club, 186 Mount Airy Drive, Richland Township, volunteers start preparing for Friday fish fries on Wednesdays by thawing fish.
“Friday morning is when everything comes together and we’ll start the breading,” said Jake Morisi, club president.
“If you order a battered fish sandwich, we batter that directly before we fry it so everything is fresh.
“We have our own breading recipe and we have our own beer-battered recipe that has Yuengling beer in it.
“Nothing comes pre-breaded.”
A crew of 10 to 15 people work the fish fry each Friday.
“We have people who solely like to cook and we have food runners,” Morisi said.
“It’s an all hands on deck and it’s definitely a family affair.”
Food is purchased from Tony Sunseri Wholesale Food, McAneny Brothers Inc. and W. S. Lee & Sons Warehouse in Altoona.
“We order 150 pounds of fish right off the bat, 100 pounds of shrimp and 150 pounds of french fries ready to go,” Morisi said.
“We base our ordering off years past, but this year, it will be a little bit different because we don’t know how everything will work out with the pandemic. We’ll keep an eye on it and keep ordering. If we run out, we’ll take that as a good thing.”
He said fish fries are popular because of the good food.
“You can’t get anything better than fried fish,” Morisi said.
“It’s also the community aspect that comes with it because all the fish fries around here benefit somebody, whether it’s a church fish fry or fire department.”
Proceeds benefit Richland Volunteer Fire Department.
The fish fry runs from 11 a.m. to 1 p.m. and 3 to 7 p.m. Fridays through March 26.
Phone orders are recommended by calling 814-266-9966.
Adams Township Volunteer Fire Department
Fish fry prep begins Thursdays at Adams Township Volunteer Fire Department No. 2, 849 Locust St., St. Michael.
“Guys start by getting the trays of frozen fish ready to be cut and breaded on fish fry Friday,” said fire Chief Paul Kundrod.
“Friday morning our kitchen crew starts by cutting the fish and it’s basically an assembly line going down to the breading line. As the trays fill up, they go back into the refrigerator.”
Throughout the day, about 25 to 35 people volunteer at the fish fry.
“Our early morning crew is there at 7 a.m. and they’ll go until 2 p.m. and that’s about the time our guys who work finish up and they head to the fire hall and they’ll do the afternoon cooking and clean up afterward,” Kundrod said.
McAneny Brothers Inc. and US Foods in Altoona supply the food.
“We buy 2,000 pounds of fish and multiple cases of shrimp and that’s for the whole seven weeks of the fish fries,” Kundrod said.
“We purchase the pierogies and french fries in bulk and make the macaroni and cheese and coleslaw in-house. We try to buy as much in bulk early because it keeps the prices down and then we have it on hand.”
He said they typically serve 700 meals each week.
“We have excellent community support in St. Michael and Adams Township, so I think we’ll have a good turnout and do well this year or at least have the same numbers,” Kundrod said.
He said the fish fry offers great food and the quantities are plentiful.
“When it was dine-in, it was a get-together for a lot of the town’s people and they would sit in the dining room and eat and talk for an hour and a half,” Kundrod said.
“People would enjoy good food and good friends.”
Proceeds benefit the fire department’s operational costs.
Hours are 11 a.m. to 6 p.m. Fridays through April 2.
Phone orders can be made by calling 814-495-4111. Local delivery is available.
