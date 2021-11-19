The Johnstown Copncert Ballet will present "The Nutcracker" at 7:30 p.m. Dec. 3, 2021, and 2 p.m. Dec. 4, 2021, at Pasquerilla Performing Arts Center in Richland Township. Dancers in the production include (top) Lyza Johnson (seated) and Ivy Peterman (standing); (center) Avary Shander (seated), Penelope Lee (left) and Lauren Anderson (right); and (above) Shander (seated), Helena Kycko (left) and Haley Mosorjak (right).