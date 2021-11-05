Make your holidays merry and bright with a stop at the 51st annual Holly Bazaar at the Community Arts Center of Cambria County.
The multifaceted holiday celebration will begin Nov. 13 and continue through Dec. 24 in the Goldhaber-Fend Fine Arts Center’s gallery and the M. Josephine Paul Family Museum at the arts center, 1217 Menoher Blvd., Westmont.
Holly Bazaar hours are 10 a.m. to 5 p.m. Mondays through Saturdays and noon to 5 p.m. Sundays.
“The 51st Holly Bazaar is going to be a great way to transition into the holiday season for our community, and we want to help contribute to putting people in a fun and festive mood,” said Angela R. Godin, executive director of the arts center.
“The Holly Bazaar is a dynamic opportunity to reach the community through a one-of-a-kind shop local experience.”
The event will feature handcrafted items from more than 80 artisans.
“These handcrafted items are made by local and regional artisans and crafters,” Godin said.
“This year’s Holly Bazaar will be bigger and better than ever with incredible merchandise that stays true to the impressive craftsmanship we hold so dear.”
Featured items will be wreaths, jewelry, clothes, pottery, Santa and angel figurines, candles, cutting boards, scarves, blankets and afghans, toys, Johnstown memorabilia, artwork, holiday decorations and handcrafted gifts.
“It’s a holly, jolly Christmas, the best time of the year at the arts center as we prepare for the Holly Bazaar,” said Lida Hood, co-chairwoman of the bazaar along with Sande Staib.
“Our craftsmen ‘elves’ have been busy all year creating unique items for you or someone special in your life. We hope you’ll stop by and see for yourself.”
The Holly Bazaar will also feature the arts center’s annual holiday candy and nut sale.
Also part of the bazaar is the 20th annual Basket Bonanza, which runs from Nov. 13 through Dec. 19.
Visitors will have a chance to win more than 100 baskets donated by arts center members, friends and local businesses that feature purchased, practical and handcrafted items.
Themes include auto supplies, food, jewelry, cosmetics, children’s toys, gift cards, his-and-hers gift sets, baking supplies, dinner at home, movies, entertainment, pet supplies, personal or household accessories, dinners, wine and spirits, holiday decor, and handcrafted and holiday items.
Additionally, the arts center will hold its Festival of the Trees, featuring six trees designed and created by local artists.
The trees are part of a silent auction that will begin Nov. 13 and continue through Dec. 19.
Trees created are “A Cowboy Christmas,” designed by Dan Yoder; “It Looks a Lot Like Christmas!” painted by Sande Staib; “A Rustic Christmas,” designed by Lida Hood; “Step Up to Christmas,” designed by Diane Yoder; “Community Spirit,” designed and painted by Duane Webb; and “A Simple Country Tree,” designed by Lida Hood.
Raffle chances will be sold, giving attendees the opportunity to win gifts donated by members and businesses.
Items being raffled off are three $100 cash trees, a $50 lottery tree, a decorative wall tapestry, a solid chocolate plaque from O’Shea’s, a Longaberger basket and an American Girl Doll.
Registration for free door prizes will be available.
Raffle proceeds benefit the arts center’s education department.
Winners of the raffle, the Basket Bonanza and the Festival of the Trees will be selected Dec. 20.
Winners do not need to be present and will be notified.
Returning this year is the Handbag and Scarf Boutique, which will feature new and gently used purses, handbags, duffel/travel bags, clutches, wallets, scarves and neckerchiefs.
The boutique will be available during bazaar hours.
Donations will be accepted through Wednesday and are tax- deductible.
“This has been a great opportunity for women to donate purses they no longer wish to own and make room for new ones,” Godin said.
“It has helped many people be able to afford something special for a particular loved one.
“The boutique provides a fantastic atmosphere with wonderful purses and beautiful scarves to be showcased for people to partake in.”
Through a partnership with Young Heart Books and Toys, the arts center will once again add a children and youth book section to the Holly Bazaar.
A percentage from each book sold will benefit the arts center.
A variety of musical entertainment that will feature pianists and vocalists will be offered during the Holly Bazaar on Saturdays beginning Nov. 13.
“It is a charming way to get shoppers into the holiday spirit,” Godin said.
“It will be the perfect atmosphere to shop and enjoy yourself, including a variety of genres and great holiday classics. The arts center is so fortunate to have local artists willing to take time out of their weekend to share their talents with the community.”
In addition, holiday workshops, classes and artsy parties will be held throughout November and December, as well as a visit from Santa Claus on Dec. 18 to hear children’s wishes.
“We will have a variety of one- and two-day workshops to offer the community during the Holly Bazaar,” said Connie Cameron, the arts center’s educational artistic director.
“Our instructors are excited to share the joy of the holidays through their teaching and love for the arts.”
Holly Bazaar sponsors include the James & Elaine Goebert Family Trust and AmeriServ Financial.
There is no admission fee to attend the bazaar.
For more information and a complete schedule of events, visit www.caccc.org.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.