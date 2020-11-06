Get into the holiday spirit at the 50th annual Holly Bazaar at the Community Arts Center of Cambria County.
The multifaceted holiday celebration will begin Nov. 14 and continue through Dec. 24 in the Goldhaber-Fend Fine Arts Center’s gallery and the new M. Josephine Paul Family Museum at the center, 1217 Menoher Blvd., Westmont.
Bazaar hours are 10 a.m. to 5 p.m. Mondays through Saturdays and noon to 5 p.m. Sundays.
“The 50th Holly Bazaar is going to be a breath of fresh air for our community, and it is very important to put people in a fun and festive mood,” said Angela R. Godin, executive director of the arts center.
“The Holly Bazaar is a dynamic opportunity to reach the community through one-of-a-kind shop local experiences.”
The event will feature handcrafted items from more than 70 artisans.
“These handcrafted items are made by local artisans and crafters, many of which couldn’t participate in a number of annual festivals,” Godin said.
“This year’s Holly Bazaar will be bigger and better than ever with incredible merchandise that stays true to the impressive craftsmanship we hold so dear.”
Featured items will be wreaths, jewelry, clothes, pottery, Santa and angel figurines, candles, cutting boards, scarves, blankets and afghans, toys, Johnstown memorabilia, artwork, holiday decorations and handcrafted gifts.
“We have 10 brand new crafters joining us, plus we’re able to expand into our new addition, giving us two full rooms of handcrafted treasures,” said Lida Hood, co-chairwoman of the bazaar along with Sande Staib.
“We are so looking forward to this year’s Holly Bazaar. It will be a much-needed, happy event.”
The Holly Bazaar will also feature the arts center’s annual holiday candy and nut sale.
Also part of the bazaar is the 19th annual Basket Bonanza, which runs from Nov. 14 through Dec. 20.
Visitors will have a chance to win more than 100 baskets donated by arts center members, friends and local businesses that feature purchased, practical and handcrafted items.
Themes include auto supplies, food, jewelry, cosmetics, children’s toys, gift cards, his-and-her gift sets, baking supplies, dinner at home, movies, entertainment, pet supplies, personal or household accessories, dinners, wine and spirits, holiday decor, handcrafted items and holiday items.
Additionally, the arts center will hold its Festival of the Trees, featuring six trees designed and created by local artists.
The trees are part of a silent auction that will begin Nov. 14 and continue through Dec. 20.
Trees created are ‘‘Light Up Your Christmas!” by Diane Yoder; “Upcycled Christmas” by Dan Yoder; “It’s a Holly, Jolly Christmas” by Staib; “Star of Christmas” by Alan Lichtenfels; “Gems from Johns-town’s Authors” by Duane Webb; and “Candyland Christmas” by Hood.
Raffle chances will be sold, giving attendees the opportunity to win gifts donated by members and businesses. Items are three $100 cash trees, a $50 lottery tree, a decorative wall tapestry, a solid chocolate plaque from O’Shea’s, a Longaberger basket and an American Girl Doll.
Registration for free door prizes will be available.
Raffle proceeds benefit the arts center’s education department.
Winners of the raffle, the Basket Bonanza and the Festival of the Trees will be selected on Dec. 21.
Winners do not need to be present and will be notified.
Returning this year is the Handbag and Scarf Boutique, which will feature new and gently used purses, handbags, duffel/travel bags, clutches and wallets, along with scarves and neckerchiefs. It will be available during bazaar hours.
Donations will be accepted through Monday and are tax deductible.
Through a partnership with Young Heart Books and Toys, the arts center will add a children and youth book section to the Holly Bazaar.
A percentage from each book sold will benefit the arts center.
A variety of musical entertainment will be offered during the Holly Bazaar on Saturdays beginning Nov. 14 that will feature pianists and vocalists performing holiday classics.
“By continuing to have Saturday musical entertainment, the center will present a wonder atmosphere for the attendees and it’s a charming way to get shoppers into the holiday spirit,” Godin said.
“The center is so fortunate to have local artists willing to take time out of their weekend to share their talents with the community.”
In addition, holiday workshops, classes and ARTy pARTies will be held throughout November and December, as well as a visit from Santa Claus on Dec. 5 to hear children’s wishes.
“We are having a fun variety of one-day workshops to offer the community during the Holly Bazaar,” said Connie Cameron, the arts center’s education and outreach coordinator.
“Our instructors are excited to share the magic of the holidays through their teaching and love for the arts.”
Godin said with ongoing COVID-19 concerns, the center has made appropriate adjustments to ensure safety.
“We ask that the community work with us to make sure everyone enjoys this wonderful holiday experience by wearing masks when entering the building, only touching items they plan to purchase and adhering to our social distancing throughout the facility,” she said.
Holly Bazaar sponsors include the James & Elaine Goebert Family Trust, AmeriServ Financial, Upstreet Architect and FOX 8/ABC 23.
There is no admission fee to attend the bazaar.
For more information and a complete schedule of events, visit www.caccc.org.
