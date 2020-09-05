Johnstown manufacturing company Hoff Enterprises is adding student desks to the company’s
production line to help with the nationwide shortage.
Nick Freidhoff, director of sales and business management, said he initially heard about the difficulty of getting work stations from parents within the company.
Then, he saw a USA Today article referencing the issue and that solidified the need for something to be done. Freidhoff said he knew his company could help.
“This is absolutely something we can provide a solution for,” Freidhoff said.
Typically, the company produces cabinetry and casework for use in medical facilities and professional buildings. Adding desks to the line-up wasn’t a difficult task and production has already begun, Freidhoff said.
Freidhoff said the desks are priced at $149 per unit plus shipping costs and will be made of a medium density fiberboard with a laminate and vinyl cover.
“We’re just applying our commercial work to this product,” he said.
The work stations have been added to the Premier line of products at Hoff under “The New Homeroom” and will be available in two versions.
“Both styles will allow districts and families to choose between three heights, ‘Elementary,’ ‘Intermediate’ or ‘High School’ – which are designed specifically for those age ranges of students,” according to a release from the company.
Freidhoff added that Hoff has enough materials on-hand to produce the items in large quantities.
There have been a number of inquires about the desks and a few orders placed, he said.
Being able to assist school districts on a national issue is something Hoff is proud to do.
“It means a lot that we can do this,” Freidhoff said.
He added that as a multi-generational, family-run business, community involvement has always been an important subject.
“Whether school districts are looking to buy for in-school use, or to purchase desks to loan to families for at-home schooling, we’re ready to work with them to ensure their needs are met,” CEO Kurt Freidhoff said.
To get more information about the desks, visit www.hoffent.com.contact.
