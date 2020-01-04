Head into the new year with a trip to an area resort for a day of fun on the slopes.
Snow lovers who enjoy downhill skiing, cross-country skiing, snowboarding or tubing are in luck because the region offers several quality ski resorts that provide activities for many outdoor enthusiasts.
Seven Springs
Seven Springs Mountain Resort offers 33 slopes and trails, seven terrain parks, 10 chair lifts and four surface lifts that will keep guests busy on the mountain for a fun-filled day of skiing and snowboarding.
“Seven Springs is all-encompassing, and we have slopes and trails that cover all ability levels,” said Katie Buchan, communications manager for Seven Springs, Hidden Valley and Laurel Mountain.
“We have (slopes) for the beginner who has never done it before all the way up to a seasoned expert freestyle skier. ... It’s a huge facility, the property is 5,500 acres, and the main lodge is filled with all kinds of different amenities, so you don’t have to be a skier to find a ton of fun things to do there.
“You can almost look at it in the wintertime as a ski-themed amusement park.”
Buchan said that what sets Seven Springs apart from other resorts in the region is its terrain parks for snowboarders.
“The terrain parks are nationally ranked every year,” she said. “We are an East Coast standout for terrain parks and freestyle skiing and snowboarding. We build the only superpipe on the East Coast, and it brings in a lot of different skiers and riders, including Olympic hopefuls and a number of big competitions that are traveling through the country.”
For those wanting to learn how to ski or snowboard, beginner classes for children and adults are offered.
“We use a fun-based learning program that entails shaped snow features that naturally control speed, and it allows someone to feel the sensation of doing the sport without catching too much speed or being so focused on stopping and slowing down,” Buchan said. “If you take a lesson, you have an instructor with you every step of the way, and they’ll assess your progress as you go and make recommendations.”
Classes also are offered for intermediate and advanced skiers and snowboarders.
For those who aren’t into skiing or snowboarding, Seven Springs offers an 11-lane tubing attraction.
“This is one of the biggest snow tubing parks in the region, and you can choose how big of a hill you want to do,” Buchan said.
New this season, the resort made a significant upgrade to the snowmaking system on the front face of the mountain.
“We replaced nearly 5,000 feet of 20-inch piping, and we used fusion-bonded epoxy-coated steel pipe, so that coating helps it last longer,” Buchan said. “The pipe was aging and starting to have failures, and it was becoming unreliable. This was a huge project for us, and it improves the consistency and reliability of our snowmaking system for a large area of the mountain.”
Information on tickets, passes and rental costs can be found at www.7springs.com.
Hidden Valley
Hidden Valley Resort offers 26 slopes and trails and nine lifts, along with two terrain parks.
“While Hidden Valley has the full range of easy, intermediate and expert slopes and trails, the terrain is more gentle and geared toward the beginner side of things,” Buchan said. “If you’re looking for a quiet place to practice or have children who are learning, this is the perfect place to go, and it’s very family-friendly.”
The Snowsports School offers a variety of lessons, depending on skill level, for children and adults.
“They utilize the same fun-based learning program as Seven Springs, with the step-by-step guidance, with the goal of becoming independent on the mountain,” Buchan said. “A lot of folks will learn at Hidden Valley and, once they’ve mastered the terrain, they’ll head over to Seven Springs.”
The resort also offers tubing. Eight lanes are available.
“It’s a great way to take a break from skiing to go out and have some fun sliding down a hill,” Buchan said.
Prior to the start of the season, the resort underwent some general maintenance, but no major projects.
Information on tickets, passes and rental costs can be found at www.hiddenvalleyresort.com.
Laurel Mountain
Laurel Mountain offers 20 slopes and trails and one lift.
Not only does Laurel Mountain boast the highest vertical drop on the Laurel Ridge in Pennsylvania at 761 feet, the mountain also is famous for its double black diamond Lower Wildcat Slope, the steepest in the state. Its average slope is close to 60 degrees.
“People heading to Laurel Mountain are probably going there just to ski or snowboard,” Buchan said. “It’s an intimate place. There’s really nothing up there. The lodge has locker rooms, concessions, a nice lounge and a rental shop, and that’s it.”
She said the resort has a vintage Vermont-style skiing vibe about it.
“It’s a very tight-knit community, and the atmosphere is incredible,” Buchan said. “The skiers and snowboarders who are out there have such an electric vibe, and they know it’s a special and unique place.”
Private and group lessons, along with specialty learning programs, are offered for those looking to improve their skiing and snowboarding skills.
There were no new upgrades planned for this season at the resort.
Information on tickets, passes and rental costs can be found at www.laurelmountainski.com.
“Laurel Mountain is for those wanting to take on a challenge and looking for a pure skiing experience without the bells and whistles,” Buchan said.
Blue Knob
Blue Knob All Seasons Resort offers 34 slopes and trails with a vertical drop of 1,072 feet.
Blue Knob is the second-highest mountain in Pennsylvania, behind Mount Davis in Somerset County, but it is the state’s highest skiable mountain.
“We call Blue Knob the skier’s mountain because we have terrain for everybody, from beginner to intermediate to advanced, with some great diamonds and double black diamond slopes,” said Donna Himes, marketing director for Blue Knob All Seasons Resort.
The resort also boasts an eight-lane tubing park.
“It’s a really cool tubing park, and it’s got the greatest views at the top of the mountain,” Himes said. “Tubing is really well-received, and there’s so much interest in it.”
The Ski and Ride School offers group and private lessons in skiing and snowboarding, as well as its New Generation Ski Academy for children.
“The kids are put together, and they can go out in morning or afternoon sessions or all day, and they’re with an instructor who stays with them the whole time,” Himes said.
The resort has undergone several upgrades and completed repairs to existing infrastructure and facilities.
Projects include sandblasting, priming and repainting of all chair lifts; repairing and replacing water and air lines in the snowmaking system; installing new flooring in the cafeteria area at Summit Lodge; and building and installing new start and finish line buildings for the NASTAR race course.
“We’re working on getting the resort in top-notch shape,” Himes said.
Information on tickets, passes and rentals costs can be found at www.blueknob.com.
