An artistic history lesson awaits visitors at this exhibition.
The “Major Works from the Permanent Collection and Old Master Prints” exhibit is on display through March 27 at Southern Alleghenies Museum of Art at Bedford, located in the Anderson House, 137 E. Pitt St. It features some of the world’s most-renowned and sought-after artists.
The exhibit is comprised of a selection of artworks from SAMA’s permanent collection.
Renowned artists
“The idea for the exhibition came after I had a moment to reflect on what we have at our disposal, our resources here and at SAMA,” Morgan Young, site coordinator at SAMA-Bedford, said.
“We have some incredible works of art from some of the biggest names in history.”
In the Titelman Galleries, 42 pieces are on display from artists such as John Singer Sargent, Colleen Browning, Salvador Dali, Charles E. Burchfield and Mary Cassatt.
“We have one piece by John Singer Sargent and it is a portraiture,” Young said.
“The way he treats the human face is so beautiful, and it’s just incredible to be in the presence of that kind of greatness.
“We also have a Dali, and to be able to select it, hang it on our walls and put it in the museum to display is incredible, so I got very excited at the idea of bringing someone like that and making it accessible to the public.”
She said the exhibition is an eclectic mix of work.
“Some of the artists aren’t as well known as Salvador Dali, but they are no less impactful,” Young said.
“If you don’t happen to know their names, you should come in and learn them.”
Exhibit feature
In the Dean and Paul Lemley Hallway, 27 pieces will serve as the feature of the exhibit. They include pieces from the 17th and 18th centuries from artists such as Albrecht Durer and Rembrandt van Rijn.
“These are really old, beautiful pieces and the craftsmanship is something to highlight,” Young said.
“If anyone is interested in art or has any background knowledge of major artists, Rembrandt is one of those masters and we have some of his work and to know that he touched the paper and worked on a piece and you can come in and see it for yourself. I get excited at having actual Rembrandts in the building and think it’s incredible.”
The pieces encompass a wide range of mediums, including oils, inks, wood cuts, engravings, etchings, charcoals and lithographs.
“It’s a sampling of everything and there isn’t a generalized commonality among them,” Young said.
“That has a lot to do with the time frame that we’re spanning. What was available and common and what was being experimented with throughout the centuries, it just varies so greatly.”
When selecting pieces for the Dean and Paul Lemley Hallway, she said anything and everything they had she wanted to showcase.
“This has a very strong theme,” Young said.
“I think the delicate work that’s done with the tools they had at the time is so impactful and significant.
“That hallway has a strong commonality and will register as such.”
For the Titelman Galleries, she said she tried to select pieces that people might recognize.
“I also picked a couple of other pieces that I thought might appeal to some folks just in terms of maybe they’re not so familiar with art history but it could be appealing to them and it’s still a significant piece and beautifully executed,” Young said.
“I like to pick and showcase variety.”
Exceptional art
She said for a local museum, SAMA-Bedford has some exceptional works of art to share with the public.
“You don’t have to travel to Pittsburgh, Baltimore or Washington, D.C., to see an authentic Rembrandt or an actual Dali,” Young said.
“I hope people can appreciate the resource that we have here. This exhibit is a great way to come in and decompress and spend an afternoon walking among the masters.”
Museum hours are noon to 4:30 p.m. Tuesdays through Saturdays.
Due to ongoing COVID-19 concerns, those attending are required to wear masks and practice social distancing.
Admission is free.
For more information, call 814-589-3020 or www.sama-art.org.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.