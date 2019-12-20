Holiday jazz
A jazzy pop Christmas concert with Johnstown native Chloe Wieczorek and Hunnycomb will be held at 7 p.m. Friday at Bottle Works, 411 Third Ave. in the Cambria City section of Johnstown.
The concert will yuletide favorites and a few originals.
Tickets are $13 for members and $15 for nonmembers in advance. Tickets are $18 at the door. A cash bar will be available.
Information: 814-535-2020 or www.bottleworks.org.
Christmas service
The Service of the Nine Lessons and Carols, the annual Christmas Eve service held in the King College Chapel at Cambridge in England, will be presented at 7 p.m. Friday at The Grand Halle on Broad Street, 306 Broad St. in the Cambria City section of Johnstown.
The performance will feature organist Bryan Lohr, the Greater Johnstown Community Chorus, the Glory Ringers handbell ensemble, readers from the Greater Johnstown community and audience participation in the singing of traditional Christmas carols.
Admission: $10 for adults and free for students and children.
Information: 814-536-7986 or www.GrandHalle.com.
Library happening
Gingerbread House Making for children 3 and older will be held at 11 a.m. Saturday at the Cambria County Library, 248 Main St., downtown Johns-
town.
Participants will build a small gingerbread house to take home.
Registration is required.
Information: 814-536-5131, ext. 205.
Choral, sacred music
An “Advent of Christmas” concert will be held at 7 p.m. Saturday at St. John Gualbert Cathedral, 117 Clinton St., Johnstown.
The program will feature the Greater Johnstown Diocesan Festival Choir and Greater Johnstown Diocesan Youth Chorale accompanied by the Hilltop Chamber Music Ensemble.
The concert will feature “What Sweeter Music: The Christmas Choral Works of John Rutter.”
There is no cost to attend, but a freewill offering will be accepted.
Choral concert
The Music Ministry of Westmont Presbyterian Church will present “The Glory of Christmas” at 7 p.m. Sunday at the church, 601 Luzerne St., Westmont.
The concert will feature the choral works of Lloyd Larson, John Rutter, Daniel Forrest, Mack Wilberg and George Frideric Handel.
There is no admission fee, but a freewill offering will be accepted.
Information: 814-536-0796.
All aboard
The Christmas train display will operate from 1 to 3 p.m. Tuesday and Thursday, Dec. 29 and Jan. 1 in the community room of Arbutus Park Manor, 207 Ottawa St., Richland Township.
The 16-by-24-foot layout includes a mid-20th-century American town, an Alpine village, Santa’s village, an amusement park and several other small features.
The exhibit is free and open to the public.
‘Tis the season
The annual Holly Bazaar will be held through Tuesday at the Community Arts Center of Cambria County, 1217 Menoher Blvd., Westmont.
The event features handcrafted items, a basket bonanza, 3-D Christmas trees and the handbag and scarf boutique.
Entertainment will feature Rodney Eatman from 11 a.m. to 1:30 p.m. Saturday, followed by Heart N Soul at 2 p.m.
Hours are 10 a.m. to 5 p.m. Friday, Saturday, Monday and Tuesday, and noon to 5 p.m. Sunday.
Cost: Free.
Information: 814-255-6515 or www.caccc.org.
Rock on
“Rockin’ with Mark Del Costello” is on display through Jan. 18 at Southern Alleghenies Museum of Art in Loretto on the campus of St. Francis University, Loretto.
The exhibition features selections of rock posters from the 1960s to the 1990s from the Mark Del Costello Collection.
Admission: Free.
Information: 814-472-3920 or www.sama-art.org.
Artistic celebration
The artwork of Marianne Krizner is on display through January in the Cambridge building at Laurel View Village, 2000 Cambridge Drive, Davidsville.
Admission: Free.
Information: 814-288-2724.
Women in art
“Sacred Sisters” by Holly Trostle Brigham and “Women in Art: Selections from the Permanent Collection” is on display through Jan. 29 in the Sullivan Gallery at Southern Alleghenies Museum of Art at Loretto on the St. Francis University campus.
Admission: Free.
Information: 814-472-3920 or www.sama-art.org.
Working town
The temporary exhibit, “Johnstown: Where We Work” is on display in the second floor galleries at Heritage Discovery Center, 201 Sixth Ave., Cambria City, Johnstown.
The exhibition spotlights the iron and steel industries, manufacturing, skilled trades, public servants, store owners and more.
Cost: $9 for adults and $7 for seniors and students.
Information: 814-539-1889 or www.jaha.org.
Multi-media collection
The “Shirley Gaynor Permanent Collection” will be on display indefinitely in the Community Arts Center of Cambria County’s Log House Gallery, 1217 Menoher Blvd., Westmont.
It features a multi-media collection of watercolor paintings, acrylic paintings, oil paintings, pen and ink drawings, colored pencil and graphite drawings.
Cost: Free.
Information: 814-255-6515 or visit www.caccc.org.
