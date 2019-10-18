Gallery events
The following will be offered at Gallery on Gazebo, 140 Gazebo Park, downtown Johnstown:
• Silhouettes will be presented at 4 p.m. Friday.
Bonnie Resinski, a costume designer and adjunct instructor at St. Francis University, will present feminine fashions of the past century.
Tickets are $15 or $25 for two and can be purchased at give.cfalleghenies.org/silhouettes.
• Mad Hatted Tea Party will be held at 3 p.m. Saturday.
Marsha McDowell will present her vintage hats and share stories. There also will be a fashion show, high tea and desserts.
Tickets are $15 or $25 for two and can be purchased at give.cfalleghenies.org/teaparty.
• Paint and Sip for the Symphony will be held from 6 to 8 p.m. Thursday.
Donna Miller will introduce a world of musical symbols that will translate into a special painting.
Proceeds will benefit the Johnstown Symphony Auxiliary.
Cost is $40.
Information: 814-539-4345.
Funny bone
“Comedy Night: Adults Only, Leave the Kids at Home” will be held at 7:30 p.m. Saturday at Cresson Lake Playhouse, 279 Shapiro Road, Loretto.
The event will feature CLP performers and national touring comedian John Evans.
Tickets: $19.
Information: 814-472-4333 or www.cressonlake.com.
Metal works
Forging demonstrations and tours will take place at 9 and 11 a.m. and 2 p.m. Saturday and Sunday at the Center for Metal Arts, 106 Iron St.,
Johnstown.
The tour includes the newly-refurbished 3,000-pound Chambersburg hammer, located in the Blacksmith Shop.
Tickets are $10 and available at jaha.org or at the door.
Family fun
Discover Downtown Johnstown Partnership will host its 10th annual Fall Family Fun Day at 5:30 p.m. Saturday in Central Park, downtown Johnstown.
The event will feature treats, games, music and activities.
The movie “Beetlejuice” will be shown at dusk.
Children are encouraged to wear Halloween costumes.
Cost: Free.
Feel good musical
Bedford County Players will present “Forever Plaid” at 7:30 p.m. Friday and Saturday and 1:30 p.m. Sunday at the Bedford Elks Country Club, 937 S. Richard St., Bedford.
Additional shows will be held at 7:30 p.m. Oct. 25 and 26 and 1:30 p.m. Oct. 27.
Dinner theater cost is $40.
Information: 814-623-7555.
Fall fest
The 35th annual Autumnfest will be held from 11 a.m. to 6 p.m. Saturday and 11 a.m. to 5 p.m. Sunday at Seven Springs Mountain Resort.
Admission is free, but there is a $5 parking fee.
Information: (800) 452-2223 or www.7springs.com.
Zombie takeover
The fifth annual Zombie Crawl will begin with registration at 6 p.m. Saturday at The Freight Station, 20 Matthews St., Johnstown.
The event will feature eight downtown bars with each having food and beverage specials and entertainment.
Cost: $10.
Information: www.facebook.com/youinfc.
Blues show
Johnstown Area Heritage Association will present the Eric Tessmer Band, a high-octane blues/rock band from Texas, on Saturday at Peoples Natural Gas Park, 90 Johns St. in downtown Johnstown.
The show also will include special guest Midnight Graffiti.
Gates will open for the event at 6 p.m. Midnight Graffiti will perform at 7 and the Eric
Tessmer Band will follow at 8:30 p.m.
Admission: Free.
Information: www.jaha.org.
Season opener
The Johnstown Symphony Orchestra will present Opening Night! at 7:30 p.m. Saturday at Pasquerilla Performing Arts Center on the Pitt-Johnstown campus in Richland Township.
The Tamburitzans will perform authentic choreography to Eastern European music for orchestra.
Tickets: $40 for regular, $45 for premium.
Information: 814-535-6738 or www.johnstownsymphony.org.
Performance venue
The following will perform at Venue of Merging Arts, 307 Chestnut St. in the Cambria City section of Johnstown:
• Jeff Webb and the Delectable Sound will perform at 7:30 p.m. Friday.
• The Don Aliquo Quartet with Frank Filia will perform at 7:30 p.m. Saturday.
Admission for both shows is $8 for VIP members or student ID, $10 for general public.
Information: 814-140-2245 or www.thevoma.com.
Sibling harmonies
A Girl Named Tom will perform from 11:30 a.m. to 1 p.m. Monday at Flood City Cafe, 137 Clinton St., downtown Johnstown.
The Archbold, Ohio, trio will perform oldies, hymns and Americana all with blended harmonies.
They will lead the 10:30 a.m. Sunday service at Stahl Mennonite Church, 1201 Soap Hollow Road, Johnstown.
Admission: Free.
Information: www.girlnamedtom.com.
History lesson
James Gindlesperger will present “Civil War in Arlington” at 6 p.m. Monday in the community room at the Cambria County Library, 248 Main St., downtown Johnstown.
The event is sponsored by the Sons of Union Veterans of the Civil War Mary R. Campbell Camp No. 16 Auxiliary.
Admission: Free.
Information: 814-536-5131.
Lunch recital
HighStrung: Smitty and Deese will perform a concert of Celtic and folk songs at noon Tuesday at First Lutheran Church, 415 Vine St., downtown Johnstown.
A light lunch will follow.
An offering will be accepted.
Ghosts on parade
The AmeriServ Johnstown Halloween Parade will take over the streets of downtown Johnstown at 7 p.m. Tuesday.
The parade follows the traditional half-mile route up Main Street from Sargent’s Stadium at the Point to Clinton Street, turns left on Clinton and concludes on Washington Street.
Like magic
Sesame Street Live! “Make Your Magic” will be presented at 5:30 p.m. Wednesday and Thursday at 1st Summit Arena @ Cambria County War Memorial, 326 Napoleon St., downtown Johnstown.
Tickets: $15 to $60.
Information: 814-536-5156 or www.1stsummitarena.com.
Fashionable evening
Silhouettes, a one woman fashion show featuring Bonnie M. Resinski and her Black Dress, will be held from 6 to 8 p.m. Oct. 25 at Southern Alleghenies Museum of Art at Loretto on the St. Francis University campus, Loretto.
The event will highlight the social, political, economic and designer influences which explain the fashion trends of the 20th century.
Reservations required by Tuesday.
Cost: $10 for members, $12 for nonmembers.
Information: 814-472-3920.
Classes in session
• Gentle Yoga with Rachel Allen will be held at 10 a.m. Tuesdays through October at the Art Works building of Bottle Works, 413 Third Ave. in the Cambria City section of Johnstown.
Yoga with Adriann White will be held at 6:30 p.m. Mondays and 5:45 p.m. Wednesdays through October.
Belly dancing classes are offered at 7:15 p.m. Wednesdays through October.
Supported stretch and balance class will be offered at 8:30 a.m. Fridays through October.
• Yoga classes will be held from 1 to 2 p.m. and 6:45 to 7:45 p.m. Tuesdays and 1 to
2 p.m. Thursdays at the Community Arts Center of Cambria County, 1217 Menoher Blvd., Westmont.
Information: 814-255-6515.
• Hula hoop fitness workshop will be held at 7 p.m. Wednesday at Clement Roman Catholic Church, 114 Lindberg Ave., Johnstown.
No experience necessary.
To register: 814-691-0693.
Women in art
“Sacred Sisters” by Holly Trostle Brigham and “Women in Art: Selections from the Permanent Collection” is on display through Jan. 29 in the Sullivan Gallery at Southern Alleghenies Museum of Art at Loretto on the St. Francis University campus.
Admission: Free.
Information: 814-472-3920 or www.sama-art.org.
Shutter bug
Johnstown Camera Club’s “Insight, Innovation and Divergent Perceptions” exhibition will be on display through Oct. 25 at Community Arts Center of Cambria County, 1217 Menoher Blvd., Westmont.
Information: www.johnstowncameraclub.org.
Annual show
The 87th annual juried exhibition of the Allied Artists of Johnstown will be on display through Dec. 14 at Southern Alleghenies Museum of Art at Johnstown on the Pitt-Johnstown campus, Richland Township.
Works include acrylic, charcoal, clay, mixed media, oil, photography and watercolor from nearly 30 artists.
Admission: Free.
Information: 814-269-7234 or www.sama-art.org.
Working town
The temporary exhibit, “Johnstown: Where We Work” is on display in the second floor galleries at Heritage Discovery Center, 201 Sixth Ave., Cambria City, Johnstown.
The exhibition spotlights the iron and steel industries, manufacturing, skilled trades, public servants, store owners and more.
Cost: $9 for adults and $7 for seniors and students.
Information: 814-539-1889 or www.jaha.org.
Multi-media collection
The “Shirley Gaynor Permanent Collection” will be on display indefinitely in the Community Arts Center of Cambria County’s Log House Gallery, 1217 Menoher Blvd., Westmont.
It features a multi-media collection of watercolor paintings, acrylic paintings, oil paintings, pen and ink drawings, colored pencil and graphite drawings.
Cost: Free.
Information: 814-255-6515 or visit www.caccc.org.
