All aboard
The Christmas train display will operate from 1 to 3 p.m. Saturday and Sunday and Dec. 8, 11, 13, 15, 17, 19, 24, 26, 29 and Jan. 1 in the community room of Arbutus Park Manor, 207 Ottawa St., Richland Township.
The 16-by-24-foot layout includes a mid-20th-century American town, an Alpine village, Santa’s village, an amusement park and several other small features.
The exhibit is free and open to the public.
‘Tis the season
The annual Holly Bazaar will be held through Dec. 24 at the Community Arts Center of Cambria County, 1217 Menoher Blvd., Westmont.
The event features handcrafted items, a basket bonanza, 3-D Christmas trees and the handbag and scarf boutique.
Entertainment will feature Rodney Eatman from 11 a.m. to 1:30 p.m. Saturday.
Hours are 10 a.m. to 5 p.m. Mondays through Saturdays and noon to 5 p.m. Sundays.
Cost: Free.
Information: 814-255-6515 or www.caccc.org.
Magical celebration
Seven Springs Mountain Resort will hold its Holidays in the Highlands from 5 to 9 p.m. Friday and 4 to 9 p.m. Saturday at the resort, 777 Water Wheel Drive, Champion.
The event features holiday crafts, seasonal foods, photos with Santa, carolers, the Santa Express Holiday Train and holiday light display.
Joe Grushecky and Friends will perform at 8 p.m. Friday in the Grand Ballroom. Tickets are $20.
Members of the Johnstown Symphony Chorus will perform at 8 p.m. Saturday in the Grand Ballroom.
Admission: Free.
Information: www.7springs.com.
Holiday tours
Holiday Candlelight Tours will be held from 3 to 7 p.m. Saturday and continue on Saturdays and Sundays through Dec. 15 at Compass Inn Museum, 1386 U.S. Route 30, Laughlintown.
Admission is $10 for adults, $9 for seniors, $6 for students ages 6 to 17 and free for children 5 and younger.
Walk-ins are welcome, but reservations are required for groups of 10 or more.
Information: 724-238-6818 or www.compassinn.org.
Light-up night
The 14th annual Roxbury Bandshell Christmas tree lighting will be held at 5 p.m. Sunday at Roxbury Bandshell, 1430 Franklin St., Johnstown.
There will be Christmas caroling, free cookies and hot chocolate and Santa will be on hand passing out treats.
Admission is free.
Performance venue
A Blues Gathering featuring Scott Jeffreys Blues Band will be held at 7:30 p.m. Saturday at Venue of Merging Arts, 307 Chestnut St. in the Cambria City section of Johnstown:
Admission: $8 for VIP members or student ID, $10 for general public.
Information: 814-140-2245 or www.thevoma.com.
Fresh food
Produce to People, a free feeding program for low-income residents, will be held from 10 a.m. to noon Wednesday at the Greater Johnstown Career and Technology Center, 445 Schoolhouse Road.
To qualify, a household must earn income within 150% of the poverty line; receive Medicare, Social Security or unemployment; or be eligible for free or reduced-price school lunches.
Participants will be given 35 to 45 pounds of fresh produce.
It is free to participate.
Information: 814-467-0707.
Classes in session
• Gentle Yoga with Rachel Allen will be held at 10 a.m. Tuesdays through December at the Art Works building of Bottle Works, 413 Third Ave. in the Cambria City section of Johns-
town.
Yoga with Adriann White will be held at 6:30 p.m. Mondays and 5:45 p.m. Wednesdays through December.
Belly dancing classes are offered at 7:15 p.m. Wednesdays through December.
Supported stretch and balance class will be offered at 8:30 a.m. Fridays through December.
• Yoga classes will be held from 1 to 2 p.m. and 6:45 to 7:45 p.m. Tuesdays and 1 to 2 p.m. Thursdays at the Community Arts Center of Cambria County, 1217 Menoher Blvd., Westmont.
Information: 814-255-6515.
Artistic celebration
The artwork of Marianne Krizner will be on display through January in the Cambridge building at Laurel View Village, 2000 Cambridge Drive, Davidsville.
Admission: Free.
Information: 814-288-2724.
Women in art
“Sacred Sisters” by Holly Trostle Brigham and “Women in Art: Selections from the Permanent Collection” is on display through Jan. 29 in the Sullivan Gallery at Southern Alleghenies Museum of Art at Loretto on the St. Francis University campus.
Admission: Free.
Information: 814-472-3920 or www.sama-art.org.
Annual show
The 87th annual juried exhibition of the Allied Artists of Johnstown will be on display through Dec. 14 at Southern Alleghenies Museum of Art at Johnstown on the Pitt-Johnstown campus, Richland Township.
Works include acrylic, charcoal, clay, mixed media, oil, photography and watercolor from nearly 30 artists.
Admission: Free.
Information: 814-269-7234 or www.sama-art.org.
Working town
The temporary exhibit, “Johnstown: Where We Work” is on display in the second floor galleries at Heritage Discovery Center, 201 Sixth Ave., Cambria City, Johnstown.
The exhibition spotlights the iron and steel industries, manufacturing, skilled trades, public servants, store owners and more.
Cost: $9 for adults and $7 for seniors and students.
Information: 814-539-1889 or www.jaha.org.
Multi-media collection
The “Shirley Gaynor Permanent Collection” will be on display indefinitely in the Community Arts Center of Cambria County’s Log House Gallery, 1217 Menoher Blvd., Westmont.
It features a multi-media collection of watercolor paintings, acrylic paintings, oil paintings, pen and ink drawings, colored pencil and graphite drawings.
Cost: Free.
Information: 814-255-6515 or visit www.caccc.org.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.