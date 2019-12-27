Musical gathering
The Iron to Arts Corridor Concert Series featuring Tim Wetmiller and John Bagnato will be presented at 7 p.m. Saturday at Bottle Works, 411 Third Ave. in the Cambria City section of Johnstown.
Johnstown musicians Johnny Bayush and Rachel Allen, known as The Family Band, will warm up the stage for Wetmiller and Bagnato, along with special guest bassist Beni Rossman.
Tickets: $15 in advance, $20 at the door.
Information: 814-535-2020 or vwww.bottleworks.org.
New Year’s Eve event
Celebration Johnstown, a citywide, alcohol-free New Year’s Eve event, will be held from 6 to 10 p.m. Tuesday in downtown Johnstown.
Live musical entertainment, children’s activities, horse-drawn carriage rides, open houses, food and beverages, animated Christmas displays and fireworks will be featured.
Jazz in Your Face will command the evening from 6 to 8 p.m. at First Presbyterian Church.
St. Mark’s Episcopal Church will host Tom Katz from 6 to 7 p.m.; Josh Dunmeyer from 7 to 8 p.m.; and Bo Moore & Brothers from 8:15 to 9:15 p.m. in the sanctuary.
The Master’s Puppets will entertain from 6 to 6:30 p.m.; Hard Rok, KoKo & Joe from 6:30 to 8 p.m.; and Brian Harshberger from 8:15 to 9:15 p.m. in the church hall.
Justin Giuffree & the Pilgrimage will perform from 6 to 7 p.m.; Striped Maple Hollow from 7 to 8:15 p.m.; and Matt Otis and the Sound from 8:15 to 9:45 p.m. in the church sanctuary at Franklin Street United Methodist.
Irish Pretenders will entertain from 6 to 7 p.m.; Shannon Booth & Ellory Dabbs Irish Dancers from 6 to 7 p.m.; and Kulani Jr. African Dancers from 7 to 8 p.m. in the church hall.
The Cambria County Library will host Classic Clowns from 6 to 8 p.m.; crafts and storytelling from 6 to 9 p.m.; magician Bob Beatty from 6:30 to 7 p.m.; and Rosie & the Jammers from 7:30 to 9:45 p.m.
The celebration will conclude with a fireworks display at 9:50 p.m.
There is no admission fee to attend.
Information: www.facebook.com/Celebration-Johnstown-1462395043986029.
Ring in 2020
Discover Downtown Johnstown Partnership will host its New Year’s Eve Celebration beginning at 10 p.m. Tuesday at Bulldog Arena, 420 Main St., downtown Johnstown.
DJ Hock will entertain partygoers throughout the night.
Food will be available for purchase.
There is no admission fee, but a $5 donation is suggested to benefit Discover Downtown Johnstown Partnership’s programming.
All aboard
The Christmas train display will operate from 1 to 3 p.m. Sunday and Wednesday in the community room of Arbutus Park Manor, 207 Ottawa St., Richland Township.
The 16-by-24-foot layout includes a mid-20th-century American town, an Alpine village, Santa’s village, an amusement park and several other small features.
The exhibit is free and open to the public.
Classes in session
• Gentle Yoga with Rachel Allen will be held at 10 a.m. Tuesdays through December and January at the Art Works building of Bottle Works, 413 Third Ave. in the Cambria City section of Johnstown.
Yoga with Adriann White will be held at 6:30 p.m. Mondays and 5:45 p.m. Wednesdays through December and January.
Belly dancing classes are offered at 7:15 p.m. Wednesday through December and January.
Supported stretch and balance class will be offered at
8:30 a.m. Fridays through December and January.
• Yoga classes will be held from 1 to 2 p.m. and 6:45 to 7:45 p.m. Tuesdays and 1 to 2 p.m. Thursdays at the Community Arts Center of Cambria County, 1217 Menoher Blvd., Westmont.
Information: 814-255-6515.
Rock on
“Rockin’ with Mark Del Costello” is on display through Jan. 18 at Southern Alleghenies Museum of Art in Loretto on the campus of St. Francis University, Loretto.
The exhibition features selections of rock posters from the 1960s to the 1990s from the Mark Del Costello Collection.
Admission: Free.
Information: 814-472-3920 or www.sama-art.org.
Artistic celebration
The artwork of Marianne Krizner is on display through January in the Cambridge building at Laurel View Village, 2000 Cambridge Drive, Davidsville.
Admission: Free.
Information: 814-288-2724.
Women in art
“Sacred Sisters” by Holly Trostle Brigham and “Women in Art: Selections from the Permanent Collection” is on display through Jan. 29 in the Sullivan Gallery at Southern Alleghenies Museum of Art at Loretto on the St. Francis University campus.
Admission: Free.
Information: 814-472-3920 or www.sama-art.org.
Working town
The temporary exhibit, “Johnstown: Where We Work” is on display in the second floor galleries at Heritage Discovery Center, 201 Sixth Ave., Cambria City, Johnstown.
The exhibition spotlights the iron and steel industries, manufacturing, skilled trades, public servants, store owners and more.
Cost: $9 for adults and $7 for seniors and students.
Information: 814-539-1889 or www.jaha.org.
Multi-media collection
The “Shirley Gaynor Permanent Collection” will be on display indefinitely in the Community Arts Center of Cambria County’s Log House Gallery, 1217 Menoher Blvd., Westmont.
It features a multi-media collection of watercolor paintings, acrylic paintings, oil paintings, pen and ink drawings, colored pencil and graphite drawings.
Cost: Free.
Information: 814-255-6515 or visit www.caccc.org.
