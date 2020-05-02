Area residents are doing their parts to keep family, friends, neighbors and even strangers across the country safe – one stitch at a time.
With concerns over the coronavirus continuing and Gov. Tom Wolf requesting that people wear protective face coverings when leaving their homes, residents are rolling up their sleeves and working tirelessly to make masks.
Johnstown resident Eve Koshute said her mother was a talented seamstress and taught her and her sisters how to sew.
“I’ve always done alterations,” she said.
“Normally at this time of year, I’d be drowning in prom dresses. But instead of my windows being full of big puffy prom gowns, my house is full of masks,” she said.
Better than nothing
Koshute said when speaking with a sister, who is an emergency room physician in Boston, she mentioned the homemade masks and her sister said they are better than nothing.
“That’s what got me started,” she said.
“I made them for family and then customers who I did alterations for started calling me asking if I was making masks.”
Koshute said she already had fabric, but she also has had friends donate materials to help with the project.
“It has really been wonderful,” she said.
“Any money that they gave me, I went to JOANN Fabrics and Crafts and bought more fabric and supplies.”
In mid-March, Koshute started making masks.
“I make them in batches,” she said.
“I get big pieces of fabric and start cutting them and it’s almost like a single person assembly line. I do all the cutting, then all the side stitching, then cut the elastic and then I put the elastic in, so it’s a whole process.”
Koshute said she’s made as many as 75 masks in one day.
“That’s working from 9 in the morning to 9 at night,” she said.
“I have a TV in my sewing room and Netflix and I just sit and I sew.”
‘Sewn over 1,000’
Since starting the project, she has worked every day on making masks.
“I’ve sewn over 1,000 at this point,” Koshute said.
“I’ve definitely hit that mark. I don’t want to think of how many more over 1,000 I’ve made.”
Along with family and friends receiving masks, she has shipped 200 to her husband’s nephew in Georgia for his physical therapy business.
She has made masks for Cuddles for Kids; 300 for Goodwill Southern Alleghenies; distributed to Richland Township and Geistown Borough police; and offered masks to local doctor’s offices.
“They are all over the place,” Koshute said.
“My son is a safety manager for a construction company in Slippery Rock and he just put in an order because they can’t get them.”
She said she plans to continue making masks for as long as they are needed.
“I thought I’d be done by now, but my phone keeps ringing and I keep getting messages from people looking for masks,” Koshute said.
“I can do this, so I’ll do it for the foreseeable future. It’s really the least I can do.”
For Judy Hill, it had been about 15 to 20 years since she had sewn.
“Years ago, I made quilts for the missionary society for my church but then I quit,” the Strongstown resident said.
But in March, her daughter’s mother-in-law asked Hill if she could make her a mask.
“I said OK and I’d try to figure out how to make them,” she said.
“I figured it out and have been making them ever since.”
Mask kits
Hill said along with fabric she already had, she uses JOANN Fabrics and Crafts mask kits that contain 10 9-by-12 pieces of fabric and elastic.
“Every once in a while my daughter will stop at JOANN Fabrics in Indiana and pick up the packs, and other people have donated materials to me,” she said.
“My grandson found material and elastic in a tote in the shed, so I said, ‘OK, we’re going into business.’ ”
Hill makes masks on a sewing machine and said she learned how to do everything without much trouble.
“I’ve given away 528 masks and probably have at least 20 on my table in case someone stops and needs one,” she said.
“I’m giving them away for free because that’s what I think I should do. I shouldn’t be making a profit off of this tragedy.”
Along with local family and friends receiving masks, she has shipped them to Ohio, Arizona, Colorado, Alabama, New York, Massachusetts and North Carolina.
“I posted pictures on Facebook and it has spread through word of mouth,” Hill said.
She plans to keep making the masks for as long as they are needed.
“I hope this would hurry up and clear up so I can quit, but I’ll continue until people stop asking for them,” Hill said.
“I want everyone to stay healthy and nothing to happen to anyone. Even though I might not know you, I want you to be here.”
Westmont resident Christina Biancuzzo said she knows how to sew but hadn’t done much of it prior to making the masks.
“My mother-in-law is a nurse at the Crichton Rehabilitation Center and my sister-in-law asked me if I could make these masks so they could put them over their other masks to prolong the life of them,” she said.
“I said I would try it and I started sewing and people started donating fabric.”
Biancuzzo said to start off, her sister-in-law sent her a tutorial to watch and follow.
“I kind of made up my own and started going with it,” she said.
“At first, I was making masks with no filters, but then I started to put pockets in them. I started getting better and better at it and I was making 100 masks a week.”
Lots of material
Biancuzzo said she’s lost count of how many she’s made – with people reaching out regularly on Facebook requesting masks.
“I had a lot of material left from when I decided to start quilting,” she said.
“I didn’t make it very far with that, and as I started, my family started to give me fabric. I also would pick up materials from people’s porches and random people have mailed me gift cards to JOANN Fabrics.”
Her plan is to continue making masks for as long as people ask for them.
“Some days I sew all day and others I slack off because I have little kids who need help with schoolwork,” Biancuzzo said.
“It’s giving me something to do other than clean the house.”
She added that sewing masks is her way to help the community while laid off from her job.
“I don’t expect anything for it, I’m just trying to help,” Biancuzzo said.
“It’s giving me a job to do while I don’t have mine.”
Becky Perigo said she hadn’t sewn in about six years, but making masks is an activity she’s now sharing with her 12-year-old son, Nate.
“My mother-in-law was a seamstress for a living and she passed away and I have her sewing machine,” the Boswell resident said.
“I think she would be absolutely thrilled that her grandson is picking this up.”
Perfect timing
Perigo said her son had been asking her to teach him how to sew and this seemed like the perfect time to learn.
“I made him a deal that I’d teach him but we were going to sew face masks,” she said.
In March, the duo started sewing.
“I had some scrap fabric and elastic but I pretty much had to order supplies online,” Perigo said.
“We had a random stranger send a gift card for Amazon and I used that to buy more elastic and cotton sheets since the demand for fabric went up.”
She said Nate made the first 50 masks by himself.
“It has been nice to do this together and it’s something he can concentrate on,” Perigo said.
“I was kind of just there for support.
“He’s done a great job with it.”
Nate said he just wanted to get into sewing.
“Sewing is relaxing for me,” he said.
“It wasn’t as hard as I thought it would be.”
Because Perigo is working full time, the two only had time to make masks on the weekends.
“We’ve probably made around 80 to 90 and about 75 have been donated,” she said.
“We gave some to the Somerset County commissioners. Most have gone to friends and family and people I know who need them.”
Masks also have been donated to people using services at Beginnings Inc. and Helping Hands Food Pantry in Boswell.
“As long as people need them, we will go ahead and make them,” Perigo said.
She said she’s her son’s helper and when things are going wrong, she tries to step in do what she can to assist.
‘Something beneficial’
“For me, it felt like I was doing something,” Perigo said.
“Even something as simple as making face masks, I feel like I’m doing something beneficial.”
Windber resident Margaretta Borodach has a background in costuming and has been sewing for about 15 years.
“I did work in a costume shop while I was in college and I have built and put together costumes for various school districts over the years for musicals and plays,” she said.
“I’ve also made a couple wedding dresses for brides in the area.”
Her foray into making masks started when a friend, who works at Pediatric Care Specialists, reached out asking if she was making masks or knew of anyone who was.
“That’s what got the ball rolling,” Borodach said.
“I worked with her and her sister-in-law, who is a respiratory therapist, to get an idea of what they’re looking for and what I should be using. It helped me get a better picture of what I was building based off of the original pattern and make the tweaks that I needed to.”
She said she started making masks about a month ago with materials she already had on hand.
“I’ve made over 100,” Borodach said.
“I kind of lost count once I hit the 90 mark. I have another 100 that are halfway made and I’m waiting for elastic.”
Her masks have gone to Pediatric Care Specialists and other medical professionals along with friends, family and coworkers asking for masks for their families.
Daily requests
“I’m getting requests daily and I still have about 150 masks that I need to make,” Borodach said. “I don’t see this ending any time soon.”
She has friends sewing masks at various skill levels, so to help answer questions, she made a tutorial video and posted it to YouTube.
“I wanted to have a better reference point and something I can refer everyone to,” Borodach said.
“The pattern link is there and I show a couple examples of how I put elastic in, how I put the bias tape in and what I use for the metal nose pieces.”
She has had a few people reach out, thanking her for the instructions and showing her pictures of their masks.
To view the video, visit www.youtube.com/watch?v=v2e9t6wX4VA&feature=youtu.be&fbclid=IwAR1AyHw4gU8F-o9zAJw_GhDimtea-oQ39r3oaT583pu86RtLpOkOW8vcrvE.
Borodach said her masks are free for anyone who wants one.
“I feel like sewing is a dying art and there aren’t a lot of people who really have an interest in it, so I really want to be able to help out as much as I can and this is a way that I can do that,” she said. “I need to pay to forward.”
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.