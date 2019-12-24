In the introduction to “Your Story,” Olivia Dunquist is dreading this moment.
Having recently lost her mother, the time had come to clean out the family home to get it ready to be sold.
It was especially difficult since the Christmas holiday was right around the corner.
The holidays were a special time of year for Olivia and her mother. They enjoyed getting together to plan the family dinner and would spend hours baking cookies that they would often give away to neighbors and friends.
But this year, everything would be different.
Olivia had her husband and children, but the holiday wouldn’t be the same without her mother’s warm presence.
The only consolation was in the house’s attic. It was her mother’s beloved possession – a necklace originally belonging to Olivia’s grandmother – and it would be Olivia’s to pass on to her oldest daughter as a keepsake of her grandmother.
Olivia’s mother often told her stories about how as a child she would put the necklace on and model it in front of the mirror, watching how it sparkled in the light.
As Olivia got older, she was able to wear the necklace on special occasions. She made sure to take great care of it and was always at ease once it was back in her mother’s jewelry box.
So when Olivia’s mother told her the necklace would one day be hers, she knew she would treasure it and the heirloom would keep the memory of her mother alive.
As Olivia drove closer to her mother’s house, the anxiety started to build.
It was a cold day and she could hear the snow crunching under the car’s tires as she pulled into the driveway.
After turning off the car, she couldn’t bring herself to get out.
Instead, she sat there staring at the small home wondering how a family of five ever was able to live together in such a tiny space.
Olivia thought about how hard it was on her mother when her father died a few years ago. Olivia was her mother’s rock, but now who would be hers?
Taking a last deep breath, Olivia made her way to the front door and walked inside.
To her surprise, the home was in disarray. Boxes were everywhere.
Papers were strewn across the floor.
Olivia wondered if the place had been burglarized.
Just then, Olivia’s younger brother, Steven Hamilton, appeared and said he had gotten a head start cleaning the house out and had already sent some boxes to various charity organizations while others went in the trash.
Olivia immediately went into a panic and began to search the house for the necklace, but it was nowhere to be found.
She asked Steven if he had seen it, but he hadn’t. He said there were quite a few people coming in and out of the house all day, hauling items away, so who knows what might have happened to it.
Olivia was devastated. That necklace meant everything to her mother and her, and now it was gone.
All she knew was she had to get it back, but she had no idea how.
Suddenly, she had a thought.
“Yes,” Olivia said out loud. “That’s what I need to do.” ...
Chapter 1
By Vince Matey
Olivia let out an audible gasp as she slouched in her chair.
She folded her arms and felt goosebumps ripple up her fingers to her chest. It was bitterly cold in the house, and it smelled like decaying leaves.
The house was unrecognizable.
The air was heavy. This was the first time Olivia felt like a stranger in her childhood home.
Olivia suddenly remembered that her mom had a safe deposit box. But where was the key?
She got out of the chair and hurried into the kitchen to see if there were any keys on the key hook. The relief she felt immediately took away the bitter cold.
Hanging on the key chain was a set of keys that she recognized due to the small, pink Breast Cancer Awareness keychain, and on that keychain was the key to the safe deposit box.
It was already late in the afternoon, but it was only a 15-minute drive downtown. If she left now, she could get to the bank before 5, she thought.
She said goodbye to her brother, never mentioning the key, and headed to the bank.
As Olivia drove to the bank, she tried to shake off any negative thoughts – thoughts of the house, the kids, money, work, life.
Her only focus was retrieving the necklace.
James, she suddenly thought to herself.
Oh, no. Did he work at the downtown branch?
She and James had briefly dated the year she moved back home after college, she dreaded seeing him.
As she entered the bank, there were only two tellers working and, sure enough, one of them was James.
He immediately noticed her. To avoid the awkwardness of going to the other teller, Olivia went up to James and skipped the formalities.
“James,” she said, striving to project an air of authority, “I need access to safe deposit box 136. Can you please show me to it?”
James had seen Olivia a few times over the years since they’d broken up, but never in this state.
She seemed to be panicked. Her hair was pulled back, no makeup was applied and her blouse didn’t match her trousers.
James could tell she was in a rush, so he promptly showed her to the safe deposit box.
“Here you go, Olivia,” he said. “136.”
She hurriedly thanked him and took the safe deposit box to the desk behind the privacy curtain.
Olivia remembered wearing the necklace on her wedding day – a day she cherished. She fondly remembered the pre-ceremony talk her mother gave her, a talk she hoped to someday give to her own daughter.
I don’t have time to reminisce, she thought to herself, feeling a bit nauseous. Any thoughts of the good times shared between her and her mother made her want to cry. She fought back the tears.
Olivia opened the safe deposit box and started going through its contents – birth certificates, tax documents, legal documents and the deed to the house. She pulled out the documents one by one, glancing at the title of each piece of paper. Many of them were more than 20 years old.
As Olivia sifted through the documents, she felt a hard object underneath the last few pieces of paper.
She tossed the last few papers aside to reveal a rectangular case with red felt and gold trim. She recognized it immediately – it was the case of the necklace she had been searching for.
Thrilled, she opened it without any hesitation.
The case did not contain a necklace.
All that was inside was one solitary piece of paper. More paper, Olivia thought to herself.
Examining the piece of paper carefully, she turned it over. On the back was a note scribbled in her mother’s handwriting.
“Call her. 555-0854.” ...
Chapter 2
By Nicole Fratrich
“Call who?” Olivia heard herself ask out loud as her mind started racing.
The relief of finding the necklace case mixed with the panic of finding a note instead of the precious piece of jewelry made her stomach twist.
When she was able to once again take steady breaths, Olivia gathered up the necklace case and a few other documents that she knew they would need to close her mother’s estate, such as the deed to the house.
“Olivia, is everything OK?” James asked as she handed the safe deposit box key back to him.
“Um…” Her mind had wandered off again, trying to figure out who the mysterious “her” mentioned in the note was. “Oh, yeah, everything’s fine. It’s just been a hectic day.”
“I was sorry to hear of your mom’s passing,” James said, hoping he wouldn’t make the situation more awkward. “She was a wonderful woman. She always made me welcome in her home.”
Olivia smiled weakly as painful memories flooded her brain.
“She always took care of everyone,” Olivia murmured as she turned to leave.
As she hurried out of the bank and to her car, she tried to hold back her anxiety. On one hand, she couldn’t wait to dial the number written in her mother’s scrawl – but, on the other hand, she had no clue who she was calling. How do you even start such a conversation? She wondered, half-thinking that she had gone crazy.
Oh, how she would have loved to just go home and find the necklace safe in her dresser drawer.
When she plopped herself down in the driver’s seat, she emitted a huge sigh and dug into her coat pocket for her phone. Carefully, she dialed the number, meticulously checking with each digit that the number on the paper and the one on her screen were identical.
She’d thought she had rehearsed a decent conversation in her mind, but all of her words became jumbled when the line started to ring.
Before she knew it, the call switched over to voicemail. The familiar mechanical voice recited the phone number back to her, and she was disappointed that there wasn’t a name to indicate whom she was even calling.
As calmly as she could, she left a brief voice message: “Hi, this is Olivia Dunquist, Elaine Hamilton’s daughter. I’m looking for a necklace of my mother’s, and I found a note in the empty case that told me to call this number. If you know anything about this necklace, would you please call me as soon as possible?”
Realizing that there was nothing else she could do at this point but wait for the mysterious person to call her back, she decided to go back to her parents’ house and help Steven pack a few boxes. After all, she hadn’t been much help all day.
“Oh, look who came back,” Steven joked as Olivia walked through the door, shivering from the cold.
“I’m sorry. This necklace means so much to me, and it’s driving me crazy that I can’t find it.”
“I know. I’m telling you, it will turn up.” He smiled and went back to sorting through a box of kitchenware.
Olivia helped her brother, putting the necklace out of her mind for as long as possible.
Yet, she couldn’t help wondering why her call hadn’t been returned yet.
Had her mother steered her in the wrong direction?
“I didn’t know one woman could own so many soup spoons!” she joked to ease the tension.
Just as she started to close the box she was working on, her phone started vibrating. She nearly dropped the phone as she hurried to pick it up.
“Hello?” she asked frantically.
“Olivia?” said a woman on the other end.
“My name is Alice, and I knew your mother years back, when we both had cancer. We were good friends. I may be able to help you.
“But would you like the good news or the bad news?”...
Chapter 3
By Lori Cornetti
Olivia was speechless. An uncomfortable silence lingered as Alice awaited her response. She cleared her throat.
“Well, to be honest, I’m not sure,” she finally began.
“This has been a total mystery to me. After my mother passed…”
“Oh, dear, I’m so very sorry, Olivia,” Alice interrupted gently. “I didn’t know. Earlier this year, I received a surprising package in the mail from your mother. She said she needed my help with something.”
“The necklace!” Olivia chimed.
“Yes, that beautiful sparkling treasure. It meant the world to Elaine, as I’m sure you know. She told me during our chemo sessions that it had been her mother’s. Elaine laughed when she told me of her dancing and twirling about in front of a mirror wearing it,” Alice chuckled softly.
Olivia was stunned. Who was this woman and why would her mother confide such personal childhood memories to a total stranger?
Determined to get answers, she decided to be direct in her inquiry:
“Please don’t take offense, but why would my mother tell you about her heirloom necklace?”
“Well,” Alice said, “Elaine and I became friends during our cancer treatments, as we were fighting the same battle. She spoke often of her children and how much she adored you both. The necklace was to be yours, of course.”
“That’s why I was so surprised that it was missing when we started cleaning out her house. She always said she intended to give it to me. I wore it on my wedding day …” Olivia’s voice caught in her throat as she remembered how beautiful the necklace had looked with her wedding gown. A few tears spilled out onto her cheeks.
Steven had quietly continued sorting items as Olivia spoke to this stranger. He looked concerned as he mouthed, “Are you OK?” to his sister.
Olivia nodded quickly and brushed the tears away.
“Maybe I can help,” Alice said, “but probably not in the way you would prefer.”
“I’d prefer to have my mother’s necklace back,” Olivia said shortly, regretting her tone as soon as the words were out. She was angry at the world right now, but none of it was Alice’s fault. “I’m sorry. I didn’t mean to be so abrupt ...”
“No need to apologize, Olivia. I am sure this has been a very difficult time for you. Please let me explain.”
“Please do.”
“There is nothing quite as terrible that draws people together as having cancer,” Alice began. “That may sound strange, yet it is true. Elaine and I always sat in adjacent recliners when we were getting our chemotherapy. We had a lot of time to get to know one another.”
“I wonder why she never told me about you?” Olivia pondered aloud.
“Sometimes it’s just too hard to tell our loved ones what we go through. We don’t want to burden them. Sometimes you feel like nothing but a diagnosis and forget who you are.” Alice paused.
“Long before I was just another woman fighting breast cancer, I was an antiques dealer. It was my passion and my life.”
Until Olivia exhaled, she didn’t realize she’d been holding her breath.
“One day, Elaine brought the necklace to show me. I immediately recognized it as a very rare, nearly perfect example of an early Cartier creation.” Alice’s voice betrayed her excitement that day. “I almost fell out of my chair when I saw it, IV pole and all.”
Olivia couldn’t help but smile as she pictured the scene.
“I knew it was extremely valuable,” Alice continued. “I made her put it away before any prying eyes saw it.”
Olivia had to ask: “You said she sent it to you, so where is it now?”
“That’s the bad news I mentioned earlier. I honored your mother’s request.” Through the phone, Olivia heard Alice take a deep breath. “I sold it.” ...
Chapter 4
By Rick Pavic
“You did what?” shrieked Olivia, realizing that any thoughts she was keeping to herself were now out of the bag and were going to be audible from here on out.
“How could you have done that, Alice? That necklace … that necklace was a family heirloom, and it was supposed to be a gift from my mother. I just don’t understand, Alice. Why?”
Olivia burst into tears. A day’s worth of emotion that was pent up inside had now found its way out, and she found herself sobbing.
None of this made any sense to her and the frustration of the mystery was all she could handle. Olivia wanted answers. Alice remained silent, biding her time.
The awkward silence that ensued was finally broken by Alice on the other end of the phone.
“Oh dear, I am so sorry to tell you this news, Olivia, but this was your mother’s wish. I was just doing what she asked me to do.”
Olivia tried to find the words to say, but now confusion took over, and she found herself babbling, as if trying to figure it all out in one fell swoop.
“Who? When? Alice, who did you sell the necklace to ... why did ... oh, Alice. Was she out of her mind?” Olivia asked, not sure if her mother was even thinking clearly when she asked Alice to sell the precious necklace.
Alice remained steadfast through the inquisition, realizing that this day would eventually come and she would have to explain everything.
“Olivia, your mother was a very strong woman. She was in a very good state of mind, and she knew exactly what she was doing, dear. I know that it makes no sense at all, but believe me, you will understand everything in due time. In due time, Olivia.”
Olivia wiped the tears away as Steven was now very attentive to the situation, dropping what he was doing to come to Olivia’s aid.
Olivia finally spoke, gathering her thoughts into some semblance of order.
“So, what is there to understand, Alice? There was a necklace, a very beautiful, expensive necklace. It was destined to be mine upon her death, and now a woman that I do not know is telling me that it is now gone, never to be seen again.”
The words sounded harsh, but there was no time for filters in Olivia’s mind.
The mystery was over with a very improbable and sad ending – or was it?
Alice began to speak, and now Olivia was hanging on every word.
“Olivia, I know that you are heartbroken and that you really wanted this necklace, but you have to understand what was at stake and really what this piece was worth. Your mother had a plan, and she asked me to help her.”
Olivia remained silent as Alice continued to speak.
“My dear, understand that your mother loved you and your brother very much, and she knew what this necklace could do for her, for you and for the family. It was truly a rare necklace in these parts of the world, so a necklace of this sort could truly change lives. And it did.”
Olivia was stunned. The roller coaster ride was not done yet, and now Alice was about to land the final bombshell in this saga.
“Olivia, the day that your mother brought me the necklace to be sold, she also handed me an envelope that she made me promise to give to you should anything happen to her. It was an odd request, with my age and all, but I promised her that I would give you this envelope. I think it will explain everything.”
They agreed to meet in Central Park later that evening, at the now-famous Central Park Christmas tree, so that Alice could deliver what would certainly be the most important letter of Olivia’s life. ...
Chapter 5
By Mike Duell
Alice and Olivia met at the Christmas tree in Central Park as planned and hugged briefly as they introduced themselves. The sun had set, and there were dozens of people wandering through the park, gazing at its Christmas-themed light display. Under the gazebo, a school choir was singing “Joy to the World.”
Alice reached for Olivia’s hand as she suggested they walk over to a bench to speak where it would be quieter and more private.
Once seated, Alice broke the silence, telling Olivia how she and Elaine met during one of their many chemo sessions at the cancer clinic and quickly became friends. She shared stories of the times they laughed together, and of the times they comforted each other.
“Your mother was the kindest and most caring person I ever met,” she said. “If she saw someone that seemed upset, she was quick to offer words of comfort and encouragement. Elaine was upbeat and positive, even on her most difficult days, but she was equally quick to gently remind me and others that, no matter how tough we thought we had it, there was someone who had it a bit worse off.”
Olivia opened her mouth to ask Alice for the envelope from her mother, but Alice continued speaking.
“Your mother told me she had one last wish in life,” she said. “That wish was to help find a cure for childhood cancer. She also had hoped to establish a foundation to build playrooms at cancer centers and hospitals for children to enjoy. I will never forget your mother or the promise I made to her. This is the envelope your mother asked me to give you. I hope her letter brings you comfort.”
The letter read in part: “Dear Olivia, by now you have learned that I sold the necklace I promised you, and that was one of the most difficult decisions I have ever made in my entire life. I told Alice of my plan to establish the foundation and asked for her help. She agreed to help sell the necklace for me and help establish the fund. All my love, Mom.”
Olivia looked up at Alice and asked in a shaky voice, “What became of the necklace and the money for Mom’s foundation?”
Alice answered: “The necklace sold for $250,000. The name of the foundation is Elaine’s Play Rooms. So far, two playrooms are under construction at cancer centers.”
As Olivia looked down at the letter again, a light, fluffy snow began falling on Central Park. Behind them, the school choir finished singing “Joy to the World” and launched into “We Wish You a Merry Christmas.”
Alice and Olivia smiled at each other and, with moist eyes, they sang along with everyone else gathered in Central Park.
