Keep an eye out for little ghosts, goblins and witches who will soon be out roaming the streets looking for some sweet treats.
Halloween is right around the corner and municipalities across the region, have planned trick or treat days for youngsters wanting to participate in the activity.
This year, with COVID-19 concerns ongoing, officials are working to ensure everyone stays safe while still having a good time.
Initially canceling trick or treat, officials in Westmont Borough reversed the decision and it will be held from 6 to 8 p.m. Oct. 31.
“The public discussion that the borough has seen, particularly on social media, had encouraged many on the council to reconsider whether or not to hold the event,” said Alex Ashcom, borough secretary. “We’re still encouraging people to wear masks and gloves and use hand sanitizer. At the end of the day, we can’t force people to not do it.”
He said throughout the evening, emergency services crews will be scattered throughout Westmont.
“Fire and ambulance will be available as well as police, so we’re trying to make this as safe as an event as possible,” Ashcom said. “We’re hoping we can have quiet and safe night for everybody involved.”
Richland Township will hold trick or treat from 6 to 8 p.m. Thursday.
Bob Heffelfinger, chairman of Richland Township supervisors, said they left it up to parents to decide whether their children should trick or treat.
“You have to do what you’re most comfortable with and what you feel is right for you and your family,” he said. “We want our residents to enjoy that evening and for them to enjoy it responsibly.”
Heffelfinger said Richland chose a weekday for trick or treat believing it will be safer than a weekend night.
“It’s no different than any other year; we want the children to enjoy themselves and be careful,” he said. “Honestly, I’m more concerned about a child being hit by a car than I am of COVID. I want children and parents to observe the same safety precautions they would for any other trick or treat, and also add on COVID policies and procedures.”
The city of Johnstown will have trick or treat from 5 to 7 p.m. Oct. 31.
“We feel that our communities can do trick-or-treating in a safe manner,” said interim Johnstown police Chief Chad Miller. “We encourage family and smaller groups of trick-or-treaters, and if you’re handing out candy, we recommend you have a mask and gloves to be safe.”
He said police will be out canvassing neighborhoods keeping an eye on activities.
“Make sure you’re maintaining a distance away from each other and have a face covering, and for parents, make sure you have hand sanitizer for kids,” Miller said. “Also, wear light, reflecting clothing and stay off of streets and on sidewalks. We hope to have great weather and a great trick or treat night.”
Trick or treat in Jackson Township will be held from 1 to 4 p.m. Sunday.
“I think people want something for their kids to do and enjoy, but at the same time, they want to be safe about it,” said Dave Hirko, township manager. “This is an outside activity and they wouldn’t be congregating in one area, plus a lot of kids will have masks on.”
He said it’s up to residents if they want to participate.
“They have to make that decision on their own, but it’s good for the kids to have something because pretty much everything has been canceled this year,” Hirko said.
“I think it’ll be received well and people just have to use precautions that make sense. We hope everyone has a good time and they’re safe about it.”
For those heading out to looking to snag some candy, area hospitals are offering some tips on how to participate in trick-or-treating safely.
Kyle Adams, marketing communications coordinator at Conemaugh Memorial Medical Center, and Natalie Samuel, communications and marketing manager at Chan Soon-Shiong Medical Center at Windber, said both facilities are following Halloween celebration guidelines established by the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention during COVID-19.
It details activities that are considered low-, moderate- and high-risk associated with the holiday.
A link of recommendations can be found at www.cdc.gov/coronavirus/2019-ncov/daily-life-coping/holidays.html#halloween.
Truck or treat
To celebrate the holiday, the region will host a variety of activities for both children and adults.
Discover Downtown Johnstown Partnership will hold its third annual truck or treat around Central Park in downtown Johnstown from 6 to 7 p.m. Saturday.
Children are encouraged to come in costume.
“Cars will be on Main and Franklin streets and Gazebo Place, and we’ll have kids line up along Locust Street and walk past each trunk and they’ll be handed a treat,” said Cheryl Izing, treasurer of Discover Downtown Johnstown Partnership and event organizer.
This year, 23 area businesses are participating, and volunteers will be wearing masks and gloves.
“Kids have missed out on so much, so we figured out a way on how to still do this and do it in a safe manner,” Izing said.
While downtown, families can check out the Park Boneyard Halloween display.
The animated musical display features a 512-square-foot “cemetery” complete with pumpkins, tombstones, skeletons, tiki torches strobe lighting and fog machine.
It plays “The Adams Family” theme song, “Ghostbusters,” “This is Halloween” and “Thriller” in a 12-minute-long song set.
The display will play nightly from 6 to 9 p.m. through Halloween.
“We are excited to be able to bring our annual Halloween events back this year,” said Melissa Radovanic, president of Discover Downtown Johnstown Partnership. “The response from the community has been really positive, and we had a lot of great compliments about our new hologram feature this year at the Boneyard.”
The annual scarecrows in the park, which are created by area businesses and organizations, will be on display through Oct. 31.
Reverse parade
Although it’ll look different this year, the Johnstown Halloween Parade will still serve up an array of spooky creatures.
The reverse parade will begin at 5 p.m. Sunday at The Galleria, Richland Township.
“The reverse concept is to be able to still offer a community event for a super fun holiday like Halloween,” said Bobbi Castellucci, general manager of Forever Media, which sponsors the parade.
Parade participants such as marching bands, majorettes, dance teams, nonprofit groups and floats will stay stationary with a 20-foot space between each group.
Spectators will remain in their vehicles to view the participants as they drive around the mall.
“We are offering a safe family outing on a Sunday afternoon,” Castellucci said.
Artsy party
Bottle Works will host its Oh, So Artsy Halloween Party from 3 to 10 p.m. Saturday on the First National Bank Pop Plaza, 411 Third Ave. in the Cambria City section of Johnstown,
“Events like the Oh, So Artsy Halloween Party are particularly important during this time,” said Melody Tisinger, Bottle Works’ director of advancement and operations. “Members of the community are looking for fun, safe ways to connect and to be entertained.”
From 3 to 5 p.m., youngsters are encouraged to dress in costumes and participate in Halloween-themed activities and a costume contest.
On the lawn from 3 to 5 p.m., artist Michael Allison will be carving a custom jack-o-lantern, which will be auctioned off at the end of the night.
In the evening, adults can get into the Halloween spirit with activities on the Pop Plaza and Jackie’s Garden Works: Rooftop Garden.
Musical entertainment will be provided by Johnstown band Shades of June beginning at 6:15 p.m.
At 8 p.m., a showing of “Night of the Living Dead” will be held on the Pop Plaza lawn.
“By transforming this event to an outdoor event, using our greenspace the FNB Pop Plaza and Jackie’s Garden Works: Rooftop Garden, we hope that families feel comfortable to enjoy a day of frightful fun,” Tisinger said.
A full list of activities can be found at www.bottleworks.org.
Halloween Hullabaloo
Johnstown Area Heritage Association will present its Halloween Hullabaloo from 4 to 8 p.m. Friday at Peoples Natural Gas Park, 90 Johns St., Johnstown; Heritage Discovery Center, 201 Sixth Ave., Johnstown; Johns-
town Flood Museum, 304 Washington St., Johnstown; and Wagner-Ritter Garden, 418 Broad St., Johnstown.
“The Johnstown Children’s Museum Halloween event is one of our most popular events all year long,” said Angel Ashby, JAHA’s director of guest services. “A lot of families are looking for safe ways to have fun together right now, so we’ve re-imagined the entire thing so that we can have a safe, socially distanced and festive Halloween celebration for the entire family.”
Families will receive passports to take to each location for activities that include a mad scientist’s laboratory, Halloween games, spooky storytimes, trick-or-treating, a bonfire at Peoples Natural Gas Park and a food vendor.
Youngsters who get stamps in their passports from each location will be able to use them for a free children’s ticket to the Heritage Discovery Center and Johnstown Children’s Museum.
Tickets are $8 for children, $6 for adults and $5 for child and adult JAHA members.
Advance tickets may be purchased at the Heritage Discovery Center or by calling 814-539-1889. Those who purchase advance tickets will receive chances to win a cauldron of candy.
Lorain Borough Park bash
Lorain/Stonycreek Hiking Trails Halloween Bash will be held from 11 a.m. to 11 p.m. Oct. 31 at Lorain Borough Park, 503 Green Valley St., Johnstown.
The event will feature trunk-or-treating from noon to 2 p.m.; pumpkin painting from 2 to 4 p.m.; kids costume contest at 5 p.m.; haunted hiking trails from 6 to 10 p.m.; and adult costume contest at 8 p.m.
In addition, there will be musical entertainment, food trucks, alcoholic beverages and vendors.
Admission is $5 and free for children 13 and under.
Walking tour
Those looking for a bit of a scare can participate in the family-friendly Spirits on the Summit Walking Tour at 6, 6:20, 6:40, 7, 7:20, 7:40, 8, 8:20 and 8:40 p.m. Oct. 31 at Allegheny Portage Railroad National Historic Site, 110 Federal Park Road, Gallitzin.
The candlelit tour of the Allegheny Portage Railroad will focus on the darker side of life and death on the Portage Railroad.
Attendees will learn about the hazards that workers and travelers of the 1830s and 1840s faced as they crossed the Allegheny Mountains.
Space is limited to 10 people per tour and reservations are required by calling 814-886-6150.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.