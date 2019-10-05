A collection of photography is showcasing the talents of members of the Greater Johnstown Camera Club and the beauty of the region.
The club’s members-only “Insight, Innovation and Divergent Perceptions” exhibition is on display through Oct. 25 in the Goldhaber-Fend Fine Arts Center gallery at Community Arts Center of Cambria County, 1217 Menoher Blvd., Westmont.
Members chose the photographs they wanted to enter into the show, including macros, still life, nature, wildlife, landscapes, locomotives and vehicles and travel.
“We always try to come up with different ideas for this show,” said Bryan Smith, president of the club.
“Everybody sees things a little bit differently.
“What I see isn’t necessarily what you see. Everyone’s photography is different and is shaped by their life experiences. That’s what this show represents.”
The display features 96 pieces from 15 club members. Each member could submit up to 10 pieces for the show.
“There’s a nice sampling in the show,” Smith said. “For these photographers, this is their chance to show off their work to the public.”
He said for people seeing the exhibit, the hope is they’ll have a better understanding of the talents in the area.
“We have a wide variety of members,” Smith said.
“We’ve got professionals to amateurs. We also have some people who come and just have a phone or a point and shoot. The whole point of the club is to try and help each other.”
To celebrate the exhibition, an opening reception was held Sept. 30, where attendees had the opportunity to meet the photographers and speak about the photos.
The camera club was founded in 1938 by John D. Hesselbein, a Johnstown street photographer who wanted to promote the art of photography in the local area.
On Jan. 22, 1940, the club produced its first public exhibition of 100 photographs at Franklin Street Methodist Church. That first showing was the foundation of the club’s traditional members-only exhibition, which continues to this day.
With the ever-increasing popularity of digital cameras, the club has experienced a steady growth in membership over the past few years.
Club membership is comprised of people of all ages and various levels of photographic skills, from beginning amateurs to seasoned professionals, who all have a love of photography.
Education remains a top priority of the club by helping members to obtain the knowledge and skills that will enhance his or her abilities.
The camera club maintains a permanent, rotating photo display at Laurel View Village in Davidsville.
In addition, members periodically display works at the Cambria County Library in downtown Johnstown, hold an annual public competition open to all photographers, sponsor their members-only show each year and take field trips that offer additional photographic opportunities.
“We also try and give back to the community when we can,” Smith said.
“We’ll get an email from someone asking if we can take photographs at an event they’re having. More times than not, we’re able to help them out.”
Currently, the club has more than 60 members, and it is accepting new people of all skill levels who are interested in being a part of the group. It meets at 6:30 p.m. the first Thursday of each month at the Community Arts Center of Cambria County.
“It’s a great opportunity for people to come and see if we’re a good fit for them and meet their needs,” Smith said.
Gallery hours are from 10 a.m. to 5 p.m. Mondays through Fridays and 10 a.m. to 3 p.m. Saturdays.
For more information, visit www.johnstowncameraclub.org.
