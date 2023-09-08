JOHNSTOWN, Pa. – The Johnstown Concert Series is preparing to offer the community a new season of music.
Performances will be held at 7:30 p.m. Sept. 30, Oct. 14, Nov. 18, March 23, April 27 and May 25 at First Presbyterian Church, 309 Lincoln St., downtown Johnstown.
The series focuses on chamber music performances and includes some favorites.
“It’s a season of glorious sound,” said Heather Brice, a board member with the Johnstown Concert Series.
“We always want to offer a variety with some classical music, some jazz and some vocal performances, and we try to have a string or woodwind group that will work in an intimate setting.”
The season will open Sept. 30 with Johnstown native Jason Kush, who will present an evening of jazz with his Pittsburgh-based quartet.
The group will perform Kush’s original compositions and songs from the classic American songbook.
Kush’s recent album “Finally Friday” has received worldwide radio play and Top 100 status on national jazz charts.
He has performed with the Pittsburgh Symphony Orchestra and is a member of the Pittsburgh Jazz Orchestra.
Kush’s quartet includes Alton Merrell, piano; Jeff Grubbs, bass; David Glover, drums; and guest vocalist Tania Grubbs.
“He has performed with us several times and is back by popular demand,” said Bill Brice, a board member with the Johnstown Concert Series. “He’s very well-known among local jazz people and is a wonderful jazz musician.”
The Oct. 14 concert will feature the Indiana University of Pennsylvania Faculty Woodwind Quintet.
The quintet comprises faculty members of the IUP music department.
They have performed at multiple meetings of the Pennsylvania Music Educators Association and most recently did a tour of Moscow and St. Petersburg, Russia, playing at the Moscow Conservatory and the Rimsky-Korsakov Conservatory.
Members are Therese Wacker, flute; Stephanie Caulder, oboe; Rosemary Engelstad, clarinet; Heidi Lucas, horn; and Jason Worzbyt, bassoon.
“This is our third attempt at having them because COVID-19 had stopped them twice, so we hope the third time’s a charm,” Bill Brice said. “They should sound absolutely wonderful with the acoustics at the church. This will be the first time in quite a while that we’ve had a woodwind group, so we’re looking forward to the music they’ll bring.”
Trio Harmonia will perform Nov. 18.
The newly formed trio is made up of musicians in the Pittsburgh Symphony Orchestra. It comprises Jennifer Steele, flute; Alexandra Lee, cello; and Rodrigo Ojeda, piano.
They have played together in several different chamber combinations for many years in addition to performing with the Pittsburgh Symphony Orchestra.
The performance will include works by Felix Mendelssohn, Hevia and Heitor Villa-Lobos.
“We’ve heard from friends in Pittsburgh that the flutist is an absolutely beautiful player,” Heather Brice said. “She has put this group together, and they have all played all over the world. They will be playing works that people will be familiar with.”
The March 23 concert will present the Kalnas Ensemble, a string quartet focusing on Lithuanian musical roots, exploring compositions by Stanley Chepaitis with improvisatory overtones, as well as performing a standard quartet repertoire.
The diverse group of multi-talented musicians is committed to engaging audiences with a dynamic approach to live performance.
In addition, their wide spectrum of knowledge and interests allows them to offer workshops and other interactive presentations that enhance the meaning and experience of the music they perform.
“They have wonderful musical backgrounds,” said Heather Brice.
“They are fine musicians, and we’re looking forward to what they’re going to do.”
On April 27, the Indiana University of Pennsylvania Chorale will perform.
Under the direction of Craig Denison, the chorale is the university’s premier choral ensemble and is dedicated to the study and performance of choral literature at the highest artistic level possible.
Founded in 1961, the university chorale has achieved distinction as one of the finest choral ensembles in Pennsylvania and has performed under the direction of Andre Previn with the Pittsburgh Symphony Orchestra; for worship services in Mozart’s cathedral, the Salzburger Dom in Salzburg, Austria; and at the 2017 National Association for Music Education Eastern Division In-Service Conference.
“They were last here in November 2021, and they are very good,” Bill Brice said.
“Johnstown loves choral groups. They are always popular, so that’s why we like to have at least one per season.”
The concert series will conclude May 25 with the Seipp/Sheets Trumpet & Organ Duo – trumpeter Chuck Seipp and organist Randall Sheets.
Custom musical arrangements of beautiful, entertaining, humorous and patriotic selections enhance the exquisite blend of their instruments.
Coupled visually with specialized videos, Seipp and Sheets craft a unique and engaging concert experience, creating an extraordinary connection with their audiences.
Sheets is a ceremonial organist for Arlington National Cemetery. Seipp is a retired sergeant major from the U.S. Army Band.
The duo performed in last season’s concert series to rave reviews.
“People said we had to bring them back because they’re wonderful musicians,” Heather Brice said.
“They’re going to do a Memorial Day patriotic concert for us. Johnstown is blessed with many fine organs, and the First Presbyterian Church has a very good one, and the last time Randall Sheets played it, he pulled out all the stops – plus the sound of the trumpet is so beautiful.”
Following each performance, audience members will have the opportunity to meet and speak with the musicians.
“People are going to experience some very fine, quality music, and we hope they’ll go home inspired,” Bill Brice said.
Tickets are $75 for a season ticket, $15 each or two for $25 for adults, $10 for seniors and $5 for students.
For more information, visit www. johnstownmusic.org.
