This event will help your home bloom this holiday season.
The Garden Club of Johnstown will hold its annual “Welcome the Holidays” fundraiser at 11 a.m. Nov. 13 at Sunnehanna Country Club, 1000 Sunnehanna Drive, Westmont.
“Many people look forward to attending our fundraiser each year, and it will be an enjoyable and informative afternoon,” said Gloria LaMonaca, event co-chairwoman along with Cozette Hupkovich.
Monies raised will support civic beautification projects at 17 sites in the Johnstown area; horticultural therapy at local assisted living and nursing homes; Helping Hands of Cambria County; conservation; youth gardeners; a biennial flower show; the Vision 2025 Community Garden Capture Team; Wagner-Ritter House 18th Century Garden work; donations to Cambria County Library and the West End Improvement Group; and scholarships and awards.
“This is our biggest fundraiser, and everything that we raise goes back into the community,” LaMonaca said.
This year’s theme is “Rhapsody of Pearls and Ice,” celebrating the club’s 30th anniversary.
“An atmosphere of elegance will be created in the ballroom through artistic and festive mantel decorations and table centerpieces, using a variety of fresh pine greens, pearls, candles, violins and mercury glass trees,” LaMonaca said.
The lunch menu will feature strawberry salad with feta cheese, pecan chicken, oven-roasted potatoes, glazed carrots and tuxedo torte. A vegan menu is available.
Hupkovich, who is an artist, interior decorator and gardener, will speak.
“I’m going to make a wreath out of nature using real pines and berries,” Hupkovich said.
“I will also be embellishing packages, but not necessarily just Christmas packages. I’ll use nature things such as feathers, cork, bark and twigs. Women really look forward to these demonstrations and it gives them decorating ideas.”
A holiday fashion show will be hosted by Gold Rush Diamonds and Boutique, of Ebensburg. Seven members of the club will serve as models.
A raffle will include money and lottery trees, a crocus painting, garden items and home decorating items.
There will also be a 50/50.
“Generous donations from local businesses and club members make it possible to raffle off three Glamour Galore packages,” LaMonaca said.
“Each package is valued at $500.”
Packages include Kate Spaid, “All Around the Town” gift cards and fashion and jewelry.
Winners of the Glamour Galore packages do not need to be present.
New this year will be a jewelry and gift boutique with merchandise donated by Lisa McChesney, former owner of LHM Design Boutique in Ligonier.
“Items will be offered at a reduced price, making them excellent holiday gifts for friends or family,” LaMonaca said.
The fundraiser typically attracts about 200 guests.
“We’re looking forward to having everyone back this year, and we’re hoping it’s successful,” LaMonaca said.
“We get a lot of the same people every year and they look forward to it, and we usually have a sellout.”
Founded in 1930, the club’s works have included annual and special projects to advance gardening, landscape and floral designs, the study of horticulture and the conservation of environmental resources.
The club’s projects can be found throughout Greater Johnstown.
They include beautification of the gazebo in Central Park in downtown Johnstown, the Johnstown Flood Museum, Sandyvale Memorial Gardens and Conservancy, Russell House in Moxham, the Inclined Plane parklets in downtown Johnstown and Westmont, Roxbury Bandshell, the Wagner-Ritter House and the Memorial Flame at Sargent’s Stadium at the Point.
“We’ve been maintaining these sites for 15 to 20 years,” LaMonaca said.
Tickets are $40 per person and must be reserved by Tuesday.
Tickets can be purchased by calling 814-254-8274, 814-255-7364 or 614-410-5248.
