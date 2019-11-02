A popular holiday event is set to bloom in Johnstown.
The Garden Club of Johnstown will hold its 29th annual “Welcome the Holidays” fundraiser beginning at 11 a.m. Nov. 16 at Sunnehanna Country Club, 1000 Sunnehanna Drive, Westmont.
This year’s theme is “Winter Gathering,” focusing on birds.
“This is our biggest fundraiser of the year, and people look forward to coming,” said Darlene Wissinger, event co-chairwoman. “It’s a nice afternoon to spend with friends, do early Christmas shopping and learn about horticulture and birds.”
Monies raised will support civic beautification projects at 19 sites in the Johnstown area; horticultural therapy at local assisted living and nursing homes; Habitat for Humanity; conservation; youth gardeners; a biennial flower show; the Vision 2025 Community Garden Capture Team; Wagner-Ritter 19th Century Garden work; donations to the Cambria County Library, Penny Pines and West End Improvement Group; and scholarships and awards.
Following a turkey dinner lunch, Gina Tusing, of Ebensburg, a master gardener and beekeeper, will present a holiday-design program. She will demonstrate how to make edible birdhouses.
“She will give us ideas on how to make these decorative feeders for your yard that will attract birds to your home,” said Sheri Lowry, event co-chairwoman.
A holiday fashion show will be hosted by Gold Rush Diamonds and Boutique, of Ebensburg. Nine members of the club will serve as models.
A raffle will include bird-themed items and money and lottery trees.
There will also be a 50/50.
“Once again, because of the generous donations from local businesses and club members, three Glamour Galore baskets will be raffled,” Wissinger said. “Each basket is valued at $500, and it’s a big moneymaker.”
Baskets include “A Night on the Town” with area gift certificates and tickets, fashion and jewelry and Kate Spade travel items.
Winners of Glamour Galore baskets do not need to be present.
There will also be a holiday treasures table with new and gently used items available for purchase.
“This is a big hit,” Lowry said. “All of these items have been donated.”
The fundraiser attracts about 200 guests annually and sells out each year.
“This event gives you creative holiday decorating ideas,” Lowry said. “We hope people will get new ideas and take home a piece of knowledge on something they didn’t know before.”
Founded in 1930, the club’s works have included annual and special projects to advance gardening, landscape and floral designs and the study of horticulture.
The club’s projects can be found throughout Greater Johnstown.
They include beautification of the gazebo in Central Park in downtown Johnstown, the Johnstown Flood Museum, Sandyvale Memorial Gardens and Conservancy, Russell House in Moxham, the Inclined Plane parklets in downtown Johnstown and Westmont, Roxbury Bandshell, the Wagner-Ritter House and the Memorial Flame at Sargent’s Stadium at the Point.
“We’ve been maintaining these sites for 15 to 20 years,” Wissinger said.
Tickets for the “Welcome the Holidays” luncheon are $40 per person and must be reserved by Nov. 10.
Tickets can be purchased by calling 814-255-7364 or 814-254-8274.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.